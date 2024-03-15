This six-bedroom house dates back to 1937 but was fully renovated in 2017 and has spectacular views over Loch Feochan.This six-bedroom house dates back to 1937 but was fully renovated in 2017 and has spectacular views over Loch Feochan.
Six spectacular homes with commanding views of river, sea and sky

Here is our gallery of properties with outstanding views of river, sea and sky that are currently on the market.

By Sarah Devine
Published 15th Mar 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 12:37 GMT

These homes benefit from being in rarely-matched settings and are each surrounded by unparalleled scenery.

Lagganbuie House is currently marketed by Knight Frank for offers over £525,000.

1. Lagganbuie House, Knipoch, Oban, Argyll, Bute

The contemporary kitchen in Lagganbuie House which was installed during the renovation.

2. Lagganbuie House, Knipoch, Oban, Argyll, Bute

There is a first-floor family room with windows to encapsulate the views of the loch and the hills beyond.

3. Lagganbuie House, Knipoch, Oban, Argyll, Bute

Fouledge Cottage boasts a total lack of light pollution making it the ideal spot for star gazing and observing the milky way.

4. Fouledge Cottage Hawick, Scottish Borders

