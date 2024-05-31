See inside a beautiful Perth villa with the River Tay at the bottom of the garden

Earnoch is a spectacular five- bedroom detached house in
a scenic location on the River Tay’s eastern bank and is one of
Perth’s finest riverside homes in terms of its style and setting,
according to selling agent Savills.
1. It was bought 25 years ago by Liz and Andy Ritchie, who have been the property’s fourth owners in a century and who raised three children there. “We bought it as a private sale so we were very lucky, and it hasn’t been on the open market for around 50 years,” Liz recalls. “When we bought it, it was just a really unique house and we could see the potential for starting a family there. “We loved that it felt like a country home but is very much in the city centre.”
It was bought 25 years ago by Liz and Andy Ritchie, who have been the property’s fourth owners in a century and who raised three children there. “We bought it as a private sale so we were very lucky, and it hasn’t been on the open market for around 50 years,” Liz recalls. “When we bought it, it was just a really unique house and we could see the potential for starting a family there. “We loved that it felt like a country home but is very much in the city centre.”
2. Earnoch, Main Street, Perth. Offers over £975,000
The couple carried out some renovation work when they moved in, which included rewiring and new heating, and the welcoming entrance hall is beautifully decorated.
3. Earnoch, Main Street, Perth. Offers over £975,000
The Ritchies were very keen to retain as many period features as possible, including the staircase which sweeps between the four storeys, ornate cornicing throughout, doors and wooden floors.
4. Earnoch, Main Street, Perth. Offers over £975,000
The renovation involved transforming a lower ground-floor annexe flat into an open-plan traditional-style kitchen and dining room which forms the heart of the home, and features a cream Aga, painted timber cabinets and terracotta tiled flooring.