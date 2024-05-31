The B-listed Georgian property is believed to date from around 1840 and is one of four similarly-designed grand homes in the area.The B-listed Georgian property is believed to date from around 1840 and is one of four similarly-designed grand homes in the area.
The B-listed Georgian property is believed to date from around 1840 and is one of four similarly-designed grand homes in the area.

See inside a beautiful Perth villa with the River Tay at the bottom of the garden

By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 12:41 BST

This Perth home has had just four owners in the last century, and is perfect for those seeking both a quiet haven and an elegant but practical house for busy family life.

Earnoch is a spectacular five- bedroom detached house in a scenic location on the River Tay’s eastern bank and is one of Perth’s finest riverside homes in terms of its style and setting, according to selling agent Savills.

It was bought 25 years ago by Liz and Andy Ritchie, who have been the property’s fourth owners in a century and who raised three children there. “We bought it as a private sale so we were very lucky, and it hasn’t been on the open market for around 50 years,” Liz recalls. “When we bought it, it was just a really unique house and we could see the potential for starting a family there. “We loved that it felt like a country home but is very much in the city centre.”

The couple carried out some renovation work when they moved in, which included rewiring and new heating, and the welcoming entrance hall is beautifully decorated.

2. ​Earnoch, Main Street, Perth. Offers over £975,000

The Ritchies were very keen to retain as many period features as possible, including the staircase which sweeps between the four storeys, ornate cornicing throughout, doors and wooden floors.

3. ​Earnoch, Main Street, Perth. Offers over £975,000

The renovation involved transforming a lower ground-floor annexe flat into an open-plan traditional-style kitchen and dining room which forms the heart of the home, and features a cream Aga, painted timber cabinets and terracotta tiled flooring.

4. ​Earnoch, Main Street, Perth. Offers over £975,000

