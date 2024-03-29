What is it? A B-listed four-bedroom yellow dwelling built in the 16th-Century that has been beautifully renovated in recent times. It is thought to be one of the oldest houses in the town and was originally constructed as an address for a French ambassador.What is it? A B-listed four-bedroom yellow dwelling built in the 16th-Century that has been beautifully renovated in recent times. It is thought to be one of the oldest houses in the town and was originally constructed as an address for a French ambassador.
Property: three traditional terraced homes in pretty shades

Presenting a trio of colourful terraced homes to tempt buyers who like joined-up thinking.

By Sarah Devine
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:03 GMT

Here is our gallery of terraced homes currently for sale.

Where is it? In the historic Honest Toun, known for its golf, racecourse, and close proximity to the Capital, just six miles off.

1. Stuart House, 7 High Street, Musselburgh, East Lothian. Offers over £450,000

Interior: Its living room is dual- aspect and kept cosy by a wood-burning stove, while the kitchen is contemporary. A spiral staircase leads to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms, and the top storey features a generous principal with ensuite shower room. Adjacent to the second-floor landing is a space now used as storage, but once for hiding priests during the Reformation.

For more information, contact Rettie & Co. on 0131 624 4183.

Exterior: French doors in the lounge open to a courtyard garden with raised flower beds and a water feature.

