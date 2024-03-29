Property: three traditional terraced homes in pretty shades

Here is our gallery of terraced homes currently for sale.
1. Stuart House, 7 High Street, Musselburgh, East Lothian.
Offers over £450,000
Where is it? In the historic Honest Toun, known for its golf, racecourse, and close proximity to the Capital, just six miles off.
Interior: Its living room is dual- aspect and kept cosy by a wood-burning stove, while the kitchen is contemporary. A spiral staircase leads to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms, and the top storey features a generous principal with ensuite shower room. Adjacent to the second-floor landing is a space now used as storage, but once for hiding priests during the Reformation.
For more information, contact Rettie & Co. on 0131 624 4183.
Exterior: French doors in the lounge open to a courtyard garden with raised flower beds and a water feature.