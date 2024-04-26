Property: Three homes set in premium parklife

Here is our gallery of three substantial homes set within the beautiful national park.
1. Backharn, Nethy Bridge, Inverness-shire. Offers over £1.8m
Where is it? Nearest town, Grantown-on-Spey, is a ten-minute drive north, while Inverness is less than an hour away. Fishing, hillwalking and skiing are all within easy access.
Interior: Two hallways lead to Backharn’s traditional-style kitchen and family room, complete with cosy wood-burning stove. There is a drawing room with full-height ceiling and six bedrooms, one of which is in use as a study.
Exterior: More than 87 acres of grounds feature lawns and a large seating area. Adjacent to the house is the original mill, which could be made into an annexe subject to planning consents. There is also a timber store. Its pond, in particular, is a fantastic haven for wildlife.
Contact: Galbraith on 01463 224 343.
4. Woodlands Cottage, Nethy Bridge, Inverness-shire. Offers over £750,000
What it is? A distinctive four-bedroomed new-build family home constructed to very exacting standards, boasting its very own spa with sauna and hot tub.