​What is it? A magnificent six-bedroom home, built on the site of a former croft and mill, which enjoys great views over the Cairngorms National Park in an extremely private plot, with no other properties to be seen from its grounds.​What is it? A magnificent six-bedroom home, built on the site of a former croft and mill, which enjoys great views over the Cairngorms National Park in an extremely private plot, with no other properties to be seen from its grounds.
Property: Three homes set in premium parklife

Presenting a threesome of prime green and serene properties currently on sale in and around the Cairngorms National Park.

By Sarah Devine
Published 26th Apr 2024, 09:54 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 10:03 BST

Here is our gallery of three substantial homes set within the beautiful national park.

Where is it? Nearest town, Grantown-on-Spey, is a ten-minute drive north, while Inverness is less than an hour away. Fishing, hillwalking and skiing are all within easy access.

1. Backharn, Nethy Bridge, Inverness-shire. Offers over £1.8m

Interior: Two hallways lead to Backharn’s traditional-style kitchen and family room, complete with cosy wood-burning stove. There is a drawing room with full-height ceiling and six bedrooms, one of which is in use as a study.

2. Backharn, Nethy Bridge, Inverness-shire. Offers over £1.8m

Exterior: More than 87 acres of grounds feature lawns and a large seating area. Adjacent to the house is the original mill, which could be made into an annexe subject to planning consents. There is also a timber store. Its pond, in particular, is a fantastic haven for wildlife. Contact: Galbraith on 01463 224 343.

3. Backharn, Nethy Bridge, Inverness-shire. Offers over £1.8m

What it is? A distinctive four-bedroomed new-build family home constructed to very exacting standards, boasting its very own spa with sauna and hot tub.

4. Woodlands Cottage, Nethy Bridge, Inverness-shire. Offers over £750,000

What it is? A distinctive four-bedroomed new-build family home constructed to very exacting standards, boasting its very own spa with sauna and hot tub.

