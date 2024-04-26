Prestige property: secure a slice of Arts and Crafts grandeur

The historic East Lothian harbour town of North Berwick has recently been named the best place to live in the UK, and it is easy to see the attraction for homebuyers.
Regular train journeys to the Capital take just over half an hour, making it ideal for commuters, and vast sandy beaches and golf courses are right on its leisurely doorstep.
1. 1 Cheylesmore, 67 Dirleton Avenue, North Berwick.
The B-listed six-bedroom Arts and Crafts house dates back to 1899 when it was designed by renowned Edinburgh architect George Washington Browne. His most notable works include Edinburgh Central Library and the Capital’s grand landmark hotel, The Caledonian, at the west end of Princes Street.
Originally a large single villa which acted as a holiday home for Lady Eaton of London, the North Berwick property was split into three substantial homes in 2011 by Cheylesmore Property. The firm carried out a full renovation of the building, adding a new roof, wiring and plumbing, as well as decorating the trio of new homes to the highest standard, using Farrow & Ball paint throughout.
The home features a light and airy solid oak kitchen with island. A separate utility room ensures noise from appliances is kept to a minimum in social spaces.
Original features include fireplaces in four rooms, elegant columns in the kitchen, a Jacobean-style broad staircase, which originally served the whole building, and leaded pane windows that ensure the home is bright throughout the day.