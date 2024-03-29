Prestige Property: Commanding address urges a move west

Here is our gallery featuring Scotsman Homes' Prestige Property for this week, which is a well-presented family home a short distance from Glasgow city centre.
1. Dumgoyne, 10 Briarwell Road, Milngavie, East Dumbartonshire
The detached home was built in 1928 and current owner Graeme McGuiness believes it was constructed by a wealthy Austrian family who owned it for more than 50 years.
He and his wife, Susan, and their three sons are the fifth residents of Dumgoyne, which they bought in May 2021.
“We first visited in October 2020, which was at the height of Covid,” Graeme recalls.
“We had been living in Henley-on-Thames for three years, but I am from Balloch and my wife is from Dumbarton. One of the benefits of Covid was the opportunity for flexible working and being able to move back up.
“We couldn’t visit the house as a pair, so I flew up and there was only around six people in Glasgow Airport, then Susan came up the day after.
“We liked the size of the property, and we decided to proceed with the purchase and moved in in May.”
The previous owners had lived there for almost 30 years and had fully renovated Dumgoyne when they moved in, meaning the place was well looked after but in much need of updating.
The McGuinesses, who had previously renovated similar properties, worked from the top down to carry out substantial work on the home, including installing a new slate roof, double-glazed windows, and fitting a new water tank.
Graeme explains: “There was a snooker table which dominated that space when we came to view the house, and we saw it was a space for hosting people.
“It was one of the first spaces we refurbished, and we put in the wet bar. We watch a lot of films up here in the evening but equally, when the kid’s friends are round, everyone gravitates to that area.
“We have hosted kids’ birthday parties, New Years’ celebrations, and we have had a kids’ Halloween party there.”