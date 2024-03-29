Prestige Property: Commanding address urges a move west

2 . Dumgoyne, 10 Briarwell Road, Milngavie, East Dumbartonshire

The detached home was built in 1928 and current owner Graeme McGuiness believes it was constructed by a wealthy Austrian family who owned it for more than 50 years. He and his wife, Susan, and their three sons are the fifth residents of Dumgoyne, which they bought in May 2021. “We first visited in October 2020, which was at the height of Covid,” Graeme recalls. “We had been living in Henley-on-Thames for three years, but I am from Balloch and my wife is from Dumbarton. One of the benefits of Covid was the opportunity for flexible working and being able to move back up. “We couldn’t visit the house as a pair, so I flew up and there was only around six people in Glasgow Airport, then Susan came up the day after. “We liked the size of the property, and we decided to proceed with the purchase and moved in in May.”