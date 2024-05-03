Prestige property: an 18th-Century mansion turned modern family home

To find out more, contact selling agent Paton & Co. on 01289 542 400.
1. Hume Hall, Kelso, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.295m
Nestled below the ruins of the 13th-Century Hume Castle in the heart of the bucolic Scottish Borders, Hume Hall is a beautiful family home that is blessed with some of the finest scenery the region has to offer.
The original part of the home is thought to date back to the 1700s, with a further three wings added before the turn of the 20th Century. Today, it stands as an exceptional living option for modern family life.
The large dining room is the ideal space in which to entertain guests.
The accommodation is set over three storeys with the ground floor giving way to a good-sized drawing room lit by a large bay window, a formal dining room with attractive Palladian arched glazing, and an open-plan kitchen with family area leading to a snug and office.