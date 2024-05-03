Sarah Devine declares Hume is where the heart is after surveying this magnificent 18th-Century mansion turned modern family home enveloped in a rolling rural landscapeSarah Devine declares Hume is where the heart is after surveying this magnificent 18th-Century mansion turned modern family home enveloped in a rolling rural landscape
Prestige property: an 18th-Century mansion turned modern family home

This week’s prestige property is a spectacular Scottish Borders family home surrounded by well-maintained grounds and rolling rural landscape.

By Sarah Devine
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:35 BST

Nestled below the ruins of the 13th-Century Hume Castle in the heart of the bucolic Scottish Borders, Hume Hall is a beautiful family home that is blessed with some of the finest scenery the region has to offer.

1. Hume Hall, Kelso, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.295m

The original part of the home is thought to date back to the 1700s, with a further three wings added before the turn of the 20th Century. Today, it stands as an exceptional living option for modern family life.

2. Hume Hall, Kelso, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.295m

The large dining room is the ideal space in which to entertain guests.

3. Hume Hall, Kelso, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.295m

The accommodation is set over three storeys with the ground floor giving way to a good-sized drawing room lit by a large bay window, a formal dining room with attractive Palladian arched glazing, and an open-plan kitchen with family area leading to a snug and office.

4. Hume Hall, Kelso, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.295m

