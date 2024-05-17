Judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell must decide whether The Old Mill, Sandstone Villa or Courtyard Farmhouse will represent Central Scotland at the grand final held at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover.
The episode will air on BBC One Scotland on Monday from 7pm.
1. Courtyard Farmhouse, between Falkirk & Linlithgow
The couple worked with a local architect to create their dream home after the first one said he "wouldn't touch it with a bargepole". Photo: Kirsty Anderson
2. Courtyard Farmhouse, between Falkirk & Linlithgow
Photo: Kirsty Anderson
3. Courtyard Farmhouse, between Falkirk & Linlithgow
The bedrooms are all well proportioned Photo: Kirsty Anderson
4. Sandstone Villa, Bridge of Allan
Sandstone Villa is home to Rhona, her two daughters and cockapoo Teddy.