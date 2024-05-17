The Courtyard Farmhouse, Between Falkirk & Linlithgow, is owned by Jill and her husband David.The Courtyard Farmhouse, Between Falkirk & Linlithgow, is owned by Jill and her husband David.
Look inside the central-based contenders in Scotland's Home of the Year

By Sarah Devine
Published 17th May 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 16:46 BST

In Central Scotland, the Scotland’s Home of the Year judges must choose between a converted old mill near Dunblane, a Victorian semi in Bridge of Allan and a farmhouse conversion between Falkirk and Linlithgow.

Judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell must decide whether The Old Mill, Sandstone Villa or Courtyard Farmhouse will represent Central Scotland at the grand final held at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover.

The episode will air on BBC One Scotland on Monday from 7pm.

The couple worked with a local architect to create their dream home after the first one said he "wouldn't touch it with a bargepole".

1. Courtyard Farmhouse, between Falkirk & Linlithgow

The couple worked with a local architect to create their dream home after the first one said he "wouldn't touch it with a bargepole". Photo: Kirsty Anderson

2. Courtyard Farmhouse, between Falkirk & Linlithgow

Photo: Kirsty Anderson

The bedrooms are all well proportioned

3. Courtyard Farmhouse, between Falkirk & Linlithgow

The bedrooms are all well proportioned Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Sandstone Villa is home to Rhona, her two daughters and cockapoo Teddy.

4. Sandstone Villa, Bridge of Allan

Sandstone Villa is home to Rhona, her two daughters and cockapoo Teddy.

