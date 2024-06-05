Harry and Anna with their daughters Marley & Lexiie outside the '1960s Bungalow', Milngavie.Harry and Anna with their daughters Marley & Lexiie outside the '1960s Bungalow', Milngavie.
Look inside six Scotland's Home of the Year finalists including stunning art student bungalow conversion

By Sarah Devine
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 16:13 BST

The wait to find out which property will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 is almost over and the six finalists are unveiled.

In the must-see final, judges Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale, both interior designers, with architect Danny Campbell, will choose which abode will will earn the coveted title of Scotland’s Home of the Year (SHOTY) 2024.

The episode was filmed at Glasgow’s iconic House For An Art Lover – designed by world renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh – where the six finalists meet the judges for the first time and cast their eyes over each other’s dwellings. 

This year’s SHOTY search travelled the length and breadth of Scotland, showcasing a variety of home styles.

Faced with six unforgettable and unique homes, Anna, Banjo and Danny cast their votes based on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

The homeowners then join them in the stunning Music Room as the judges make their final decision, revealing which house will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024. The final episode will air this Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One Scotland.

The couple have created a one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style. Both Art School graduates, Anna and Harry used the 1960s Bungalow renovation as an outlet for their creativity.

1. 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie

The twice-extended home boasts clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.

2. 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie

Homeowners Fran and Martin with their children Bailey and Esme.

3. Coldwater, Linlithgow

Homeowners Fran and Martin with their children Bailey and Esme. Photo: IWC Media,Kirsty Anderson

While Fran saw the potential in Coldwater, Martin admits he was initially reluctant to take on the empty property which was beige throughout. Today, this fun family space has been cleverly refurbished using innovative ideas and techniques.

4. Coldwater, Linlithgow

While Fran saw the potential in Coldwater, Martin admits he was initially reluctant to take on the empty property which was beige throughout. Today, this fun family space has been cleverly refurbished using innovative ideas and techniques. Photo: IWC Media,Kirsty Anderson

