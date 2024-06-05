In the must-see final, judges Anna Campbell Jones and Banjo Beale, both interior designers, with architect Danny Campbell, will choose which abode will will earn the coveted title of Scotland’s Home of the Year (SHOTY) 2024.

The episode was filmed at Glasgow’s iconic House For An Art Lover – designed by world renowned architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh – where the six finalists meet the judges for the first time and cast their eyes over each other’s dwellings.

This year’s SHOTY search travelled the length and breadth of Scotland, showcasing a variety of home styles.

Faced with six unforgettable and unique homes, Anna, Banjo and Danny cast their votes based on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style.

The homeowners then join them in the stunning Music Room as the judges make their final decision, revealing which house will be crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024. The final episode will air this Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One Scotland.

1 . 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie The couple have created a one-of-a-kind family home with a unique personal style. Both Art School graduates, Anna and Harry used the 1960s Bungalow renovation as an outlet for their creativity.

2 . 1960s Bungalow, Milngavie The twice-extended home boasts clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.

3 . Coldwater, Linlithgow Homeowners Fran and Martin with their children Bailey and Esme.