Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell must choose between an historic fishing lodge near Aviemore, a self-build home on the Isle of Lewis and a converted croft house, also on Lewis.
They will score the three homes on architectural merit, distinctive design and personal style to find out which dwelling will represent the Highlands and Islands in the grand final at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.
1. Achnagairn House, Stornoway
The couple designed their dream home with their daughters and family life in mind.
Boasting an angelic white bedroom, Achnagairn House is a characterful new-build home all on one level.
3. Earth House, Aviemore
Dating back to the 18th Century, Earth House near Aviemore is home to Salem and Dianne.
When the couple bought the property in 2016 it was in a neglected state but they spent five years bringing it back to life.