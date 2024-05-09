Achnagairn House is home to David and Alison, their daughters Ava Grace and Eva Rose and Mulberry the chihuahua.Achnagairn House is home to David and Alison, their daughters Ava Grace and Eva Rose and Mulberry the chihuahua.
Three Highlands and Islands' homes set to appear in Scotland's Home of the Year

By Special Reports
Published 9th May 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:15 BST

The judges head to the Highlands and Islands to discover three unique properties in this week’s search for BBC’s Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell must choose between an historic fishing lodge near Aviemore, a self-build home on the Isle of Lewis and a converted croft house, also on Lewis.

They will score the three homes on architectural merit, distinctive design and personal style to find out which dwelling will represent the Highlands and Islands in the grand final at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.

The couple designed their dream home with their daughters and family life in mind.

1. Achnagairn House, Stornoway

Boasting an angelic white bedroom, Achnagairn House is a characterful new-build home all on one level.

2. Achnagairn House, Stornoway

Dating back to the 18th Century, Earth House near Aviemore is home to Salem and Dianne.

3. Earth House, Aviemore

When the couple bought the property in 2016 it was in a neglected state but they spent five years bringing it back to life.

4. Earth House, Aviemore

