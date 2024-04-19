2 . Easter Campsie Farmhouse, Glenalmond, Perth. Offers over £1.3m

Rosanna explains: “We decided we would join the beautiful old farmhouse to the steading, and use green oak timber framing and glass. “We joined the buildings with a glass corridor down the west side, and then did up the three steadings with a swimming pool in the middle one.” The couple came up with the design themselves and hired Nick Pye of Longniddry-based oak timber specialists Treewrights to create the charming wooden frames that fill the home with character.