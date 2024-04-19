This week’s Prestige Property is a magnificent Perthshire former farmhouse and steadings which have been lovingly renovated into a charming family home.
1. Easter Campsie Farmhouse, Glenalmond, Perth. Offers over £1.3m
The house, along with its three large steadings, once belonged to the Scone Estate, and remained in use as a working farm until 2009, when Rosanna Forbes and her partner bought the site after being wowed by its pretty location.
Rosanna explains: “We decided we would join the beautiful old farmhouse to the steading, and use green oak timber framing and glass.
“We joined the buildings with a glass corridor down the west side, and then did up the three steadings with a swimming pool in the middle one.”
The couple came up with the design themselves and hired Nick Pye of Longniddry-based oak timber specialists Treewrights to create the charming wooden frames that fill the home with character.
The cosy farmhouse section features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen space with an Aga range, island, and separate pantry, as well as a timber-clad lounge with wood-burning stove.
Easter Campsie Farmhouse is less than a half-hour drive to Perth and is close to the dramatic Cairngorm mountains, offering a variety of thrilling outdoor sports.