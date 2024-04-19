Easter Campsie is a former Victorian farmhouse, believed to date to 1850, and while its exterior is very much traditional in its aesthetic, inside is a unique and delightful blend of timber, stone, and glass.Easter Campsie is a former Victorian farmhouse, believed to date to 1850, and while its exterior is very much traditional in its aesthetic, inside is a unique and delightful blend of timber, stone, and glass.
Easter Campsie is a former Victorian farmhouse, believed to date to 1850, and while its exterior is very much traditional in its aesthetic, inside is a unique and delightful blend of timber, stone, and glass.

Prestige property: A farmhouse converted into a quirky family home with swimming pool

A Perthshire farmhouse and its derelict out buildings have been combined to glorious effect, resulting in a splendid family residence to deeply impress Sarah Devine.

By Sarah Devine
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 11:34 BST

This week’s Prestige Property is a magnificent Perthshire former farmhouse and steadings which have been lovingly renovated into a charming family home.

The house, along with its three large steadings, once belonged to the Scone Estate, and remained in use as a working farm until 2009, when Rosanna Forbes and her partner bought the site after being wowed by its pretty location.

1. ​Easter Campsie Farmhouse, Glenalmond, Perth. Offers over £1.3m

The house, along with its three large steadings, once belonged to the Scone Estate, and remained in use as a working farm until 2009, when Rosanna Forbes and her partner bought the site after being wowed by its pretty location.

Photo Sales
Rosanna explains: “We decided we would join the beautiful old farmhouse to the steading, and use green oak timber framing and glass. “We joined the buildings with a glass corridor down the west side, and then did up the three steadings with a swimming pool in the middle one.” The couple came up with the design themselves and hired Nick Pye of Longniddry-based oak timber specialists Treewrights to create the charming wooden frames that fill the home with character.

2. Easter Campsie Farmhouse, Glenalmond, Perth. Offers over £1.3m

Rosanna explains: “We decided we would join the beautiful old farmhouse to the steading, and use green oak timber framing and glass. “We joined the buildings with a glass corridor down the west side, and then did up the three steadings with a swimming pool in the middle one.” The couple came up with the design themselves and hired Nick Pye of Longniddry-based oak timber specialists Treewrights to create the charming wooden frames that fill the home with character.

Photo Sales
The cosy farmhouse section features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen space with an Aga range, island, and separate pantry, as well as a timber-clad lounge with wood-burning stove.

3. Easter Campsie Farmhouse, Glenalmond, Perth. Offers over £1.3m

The cosy farmhouse section features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen space with an Aga range, island, and separate pantry, as well as a timber-clad lounge with wood-burning stove.

Photo Sales
Easter Campsie Farmhouse is less than a half-hour drive to Perth and is close to the dramatic Cairngorm mountains, offering a variety of thrilling outdoor sports.

4. Easter Campsie Farmhouse, Glenalmond, Perth. Offers over £1.3m

Easter Campsie Farmhouse is less than a half-hour drive to Perth and is close to the dramatic Cairngorm mountains, offering a variety of thrilling outdoor sports.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesPropertyHome ownersHousing market