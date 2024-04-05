What is it? A B-listed 18th-century Georgian country home that has been extensively refurbished and boasts a first-floor self contained apartment, all set within an impressive 95 acres of grounds.What is it? A B-listed 18th-century Georgian country home that has been extensively refurbished and boasts a first-floor self contained apartment, all set within an impressive 95 acres of grounds.
What is it? A B-listed 18th-century Georgian country home that has been extensively refurbished and boasts a first-floor self contained apartment, all set within an impressive 95 acres of grounds.

A trio of properties which stand the test of time

When it comes to designing houses for gracious living, those Georgians certainly knew a thing or two, writes Sarah Devine.

By Sarah Devine
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST

Here is a selection of splendid Georgian and Victorian homes currently for sale.

Where is it? Set within a private wooded estate on the edge of Dalry village, some 26 miles south of Glasgow city centre. There is a train station and a range of high street shops in the village.

Pitcon House, Dalry, Ayrshire. Offers over £1.4m

Where is it? Set within a private wooded estate on the edge of Dalry village, some 26 miles south of Glasgow city centre. There is a train station and a range of high street shops in the village.

Interior: The generously-sized home has classically Georgian proportions and begins with a spiral stone staircase in the vast reception hall. Rooms include a formal lounge, large drawing room, open-plan kitchen with Aga range and central island.

2. ​Pitcon House, Dalry, Ayrshire. Offers over £1.4m

Interior: The generously-sized home has classically Georgian proportions and begins with a spiral stone staircase in the vast reception hall. Rooms include a formal lounge, large drawing room, open-plan kitchen with Aga range and central island.

Exterior: Pitcon House stands at the end of a tree-lined sweeping driveway and among the grounds are lawns, walled gardens and there are opportunities for fishing. The rural surrounds provide many routes for hillwalking and Dalry is on the Southern Upland Way. Contact: Savills

3. ​Pitcon House, Dalry, Ayrshire. Offers over £1.4m

Exterior: Pitcon House stands at the end of a tree-lined sweeping driveway and among the grounds are lawns, walled gardens and there are opportunities for fishing. The rural surrounds provide many routes for hillwalking and Dalry is on the Southern Upland Way. Contact: Savills

Contact Savills on 0141-222 5875

Contact Savills on 0141-222 5875

Contact Savills on 0141-222 5875

