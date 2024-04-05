A trio of properties which stand the test of time

Here is a selection of splendid Georgian and Victorian homes currently for sale.
1. Pitcon House, Dalry, Ayrshire. Offers over £1.4m
Where is it? Set within a private wooded estate on the edge of Dalry village, some 26 miles south of Glasgow city centre. There is a train station and a range of high street shops in the village.
Interior: The generously-sized home has classically Georgian proportions and begins with a spiral stone staircase in the vast reception hall. Rooms include a formal lounge, large drawing room, open-plan kitchen with Aga range and central island.
Exterior: Pitcon House stands at the end of a tree-lined sweeping driveway and among the grounds are lawns, walled gardens and there are opportunities for fishing. The rural surrounds provide many routes for hillwalking and Dalry is on the Southern Upland Way.
Contact: Savills
Contact Savills on 0141-222 5875