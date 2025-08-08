Get a two-course Harvester meal for two for just £35 with this deal
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you've been dying to eat out for a while, or if you owe someone a meal out and the budget won't quite stretch, this might be the perfect offer for you.
Because thanks to this deal on Wowcher two people can pick two courses each for just £17.50 per person.
It's a 40% discount off what would normally be a £57.96 bill at Harvester, which has more than 150 locations across the country, and your slap-up feed would cost you a total of £35.
It means two people can head into their nearest Harvester, choose a main course each, and either a starter or a dessert a-piece, and they'll have already paid their bill.
It's a perfect opportunity to line up a dirt-cheap date night, or invite someone for the posh catch-up lunch you've always promised yourselves.
If you're feeling particularly hungry, there's also a deal on a three course meal for two, for just £40 and, if wanted to take the family along, there are deals for two adults and children, with savings of up to 44%.
All you need to do is click here to buy the voucher, head to the Harvester website with it to book your table, and peruse the menu of classic British favourites.
