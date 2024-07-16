Gardeners wanting to create an idyllic space for Summer can find savings on tools

Prices of gardening favourites from Flymo to patio weedkiller are reduced in Amazon Prime Day savings and here is a look at some of the top bargains for gardeners.

Gardeners are being tempted to Amazon Prime Day for patio weedkiller and grass trimmer offers in time for Summer. One of the gardening deals include a popular items that shoppers rave about as it means “no more weeds”.

Here’s a look at some of the best gardening bargains during Amazon Prime Day. Savings can only be made from midnight today, Tuesday July 15 until 11.59pm tomorrow, Wednesday July 16.

Bosch pressure washer deal

Shoppers can save £29 on a Bosch Lawn and Garden EasyAquatak 110 High Pressure Washer in green. Instead of £89, it is £60.49 in the Amazon Prime Day deal here.

Cleaning everything from patios to cars and garden furniture, it goes up to 110 bars of pressure with 1300W motor power and a hose length of 3m, along with cable length of 5m. It’s got a customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon.

Shopper Gee Gee called it “superb for the price” and Aldmoradyn added that it was “very powerful for cleaning patio and driveway”. Dinx had some criticism: “Thought it was a bit mean of Bosch not to include a rotary nozzle for cleaning the car. This had to be purchased separately for £24. Nice compact size easy to use. Made good job of cleaning garden furniture and small paved area.”

Patio weedkiller deal

A five litre pack of Patio Magic! Concentrate is reduced by £8 to £16.99 on Amazon Prime Day. It can be used for patios, paths and driveways to kill both algae, lichen and weeds.

This product has gained a 4.2 out of 5 rating from shoppers on Amazon. One shopper raved: “Works brilliantly. Cleaned my patio down , no more weeds.” Kevin agreed: “The results were nothing short of remarkable. After just a few days, I began to notice a significant difference.

“The algae and lichens on my patio, paths, and driveway started to fade and eventually disappear entirely. It's as if the surfaces underwent a magical transformation.”

He added: “What impressed me even more is that Patio Magic! not only removed the existing algae and lichens but also acted as a preventive measure. Even weeks after the initial application, my surfaces remained algae and lichen-free. It's like a protective shield for outdoor areas.”

Main criticisms are over the applicator it comes with. One customer said: “The spray thing that comes with it is super duper rubbish. Get one of those cheap pump pressured spray bottles... and put the content in that instead. As soon as you can spray stuff properly you’ll get excellent results. All the mossy green is completely gone from my fences.” Find the Patio Magic special offer on Amazon here.

Flymo grass trimmer price slashed

Shoppers can save £27 on a Flymo Contour 500E Electric Grass Trimmer and Edger. This 500W gardening tool is reduced from £69.99 to £42.99 for Amazon Prime Day here.

It’s got a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from customers from nearly 11,500 reviews. Along with an adjustable telescopic handle, there’s a handle with soft grip for greater control. The cutting head is twisted to adapt from a trimming function to an edge. It also comes with a plant guard and has an automatic double line feed for “fast trimming”.

Donna bought it for her grandfather and said: “So much easier then a regular strimmer as the wheel supports it, so no swinging about for grandad who’s 83 and an avid gardener. One happy grandad.”

Ben was also pleased with his purchase: “Does the job on my lawn which is about 4m by 6m. Balance isn’t great so causes some hand fatigue and back strain. But otherwise flawless.” Some criticisms were over the heaviness of the trimmer. One shopper said: “This strimmer is very heavy and absolutely wrecks your hands due to having to constantly hold the trigger in tightly to keep it powered on.”