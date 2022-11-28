EasyJet’s Black Friday sale is now on - here are the amazing deals you can grab during the sales period

Easy Jet Black Friday 2022: thousands of flights available from £25

EasyJet’s Black Friday sale is now on, and the discount airline is offering an array of flight and holiday deals that can be booked now until midnight tonight.

The low-cost airline has hundreds of Black Friday deals available for a whole week, from Monday 21 November to Monday 28 November 2022.

You can nab seats to delightful destinations such as France, the Canary Islands, Spain, and Greece for your 2023 holidays - with savings up to £200 available on package holidays.

Best of all, the departing airports are not simply located in London - you can fly ex. Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, or any of the UK airports EasyJEt operates out of. The low-cost airline has hundreds of Black Friday deals available for a whole week, from Monday 21 November to Monday 28 November 2022.

Holiday deals are available for fabulous European getaways, including thousands of flights under £25 if booked between Black Friday (25 November) and 11pm on Cyber Monday (28 November) for departures between 10 December 2022 and 31 March 2023.

How to book holidays with EasyJet for Black Friday

Booking a holiday? Nab up to £200 off flight and hotel packages (from any UK airport), by using the code BLKFRIDAY. The discount applies to holidays booked during the sale for travel before 31 October 2024 - although you will have to spend a minimum of £2,000. Booking a less expensive holiday? There is £100 to be saved if your package holiday costs £700 or more.

EasyJet is making these savings avaliable on ANY of their choliday packages from any UK airport - so you can chose your dream destination, from Morocco, Turkey, Malta, to Tenerife. Only catch is that the discount is subject to availability, and must be booked by 11pm on Monday 28 November 2022.

You can book an EasyJet Black Friday via this link - click here.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the most hectic days in the retail calendar, which sees stores launch huge sales to encourage customer spending. The day typically marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, giving shoppers the chance to bag some cheap deals on an array of items ahead of the big day.