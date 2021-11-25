Easy Jet Black Friday 2021: 800,000 flights available from £19.99
Following far too long at home, many of us are itching to satisfy our wanderlust with a trip abroad in 2022.
EasyJet is seeking to make that easier for us all, with the announcement of their Black Friday specials for 2022.
The discount airline has announced that some 800,000 seats are now available - on 40,000 flights - to 100 European and African destinations from the UK for 2022, at bargain basement prices.
You can nab seats to delightful destinations such as France, the Canary Islands, Spain, and Greece for your 2022 holidays from just £19.99 one way.
Best of all, the departing airports are not simply located in London - you can fly ex. Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and many more UK destinations.
Additionally, save shoppers can now save up to £200 on package holidays.
If you like a fully planned getaway, EasyJet Holidays Black Friday deals mean you can nab a trip abroad for less, between the dates of December 6, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
The flights will be embarking to over 100 destinations across easyJet’s European network.
These discounted seats are available to buy now until next Tuesday, November 30.
What other carriers are offering Black Friday Deals?
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic is offering discounted flights to and from the newly opened United States in their Black Friday sale, including flights to Orlando £399 return (think Disney World) or NYC for £359 return.
Book Virgin Atlantic here.
British Airways British Airways is also offering cheap flights (ex. London) to the USA. Deals include:
- 20,000 seats to New York, Boston, and Philadelphia at £299
- Three-night New York flight and hotel packages from £399pp
- If you’re keen on a European city break, you can now can book flights and two nights’ hotel accommodation from £119pp to Barcelona, Budapest, Milan, Nice, Prague, Warsaw and Lisbon.
Cathay Pacific
The superlative Hong Kong carrier has a “Two Together” deal this Black Friday - if you buy two economy tickets, the second will be half price.
There are also discounts on other routes: those booking for travel between April 20 – October 31, 2022 could get return tickets to Hong Kong from £439 while round trips to Australia and New Zealand start from £619. The airline will also make carbon offsetting contributions for all flights purchased between now and Nov 29.