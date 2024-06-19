Get dressed up for the races: Ascot-inspired outfits you can buy on the high street
Marks & Spencer has a great range of dresses to step out in during horse racing season, and this Ombre Slip Dress, which is part of the Sienna Miller collection, is classic, elegant and perfect for summer events. It comes in blue or orange and is £65.
If you’re looking for more of a day dress, then you won’t go wrong with this Printed Midaxi Tea Dress in blue from M&S (£39.50) or this Short Sleeve V Neck Floral Print Column Midaxi Dress from Very (£25.60 down from £40). Dress either of these up with a fascinator and statement handbag, and you’ll be Ascot ready.
Speaking of statement handbags, we love this Fable England Morning Song Kingfisher Mini Teal Tote (£65) and the Mini Blue Alice Tote (£58) is another beautiful option from Fable England.
Next up, it’s fabulous fascinators, and Phase Eight has a great range for every taste and colour scheme.
This Triple Loop Headband is a bargain as it’s been discounted from £39 to £19 - and the neutral hue will compliment most outfits.
Or if you really want to make an impact, try something like the Midi Double Twist Disc Fascinator (£75) to stand out from the crowd.
When it comes to bargains - we’ve got you. Check out these gorgeous Petal corsage satin heel sandals in blue, down from £75 to £45 from Monsoon. With chunky heels to help prevent topples at the racecourse, these are perfectly paired with a midi dress
If that’s not your thing then how about these LK Bennett Eliana Pink Crinkle Satin Sandals that were literally made for Royal Ascot? They are priced at £329 and described as ‘pretty and playful’ and ‘a contemporary take on a typically vintage style’. Made with an 85mm block heel, they’re super comfortable and will jazz up any outfit.
Pair these shoes with LK Bennett’s Maddie Cream Silk Organza Dress - down from £449 to £249.00 - and this Ayla Pink Mesh Pearl Detail Wide Brim Fascinator for £99.00 - for Little House on the Prairie meets Royal Ascot glam.