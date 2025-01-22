Don't miss this opportunity to buy a bargain Ninja multi-cooker in a January sale

The Ninja multi-cooker has 15 functions overall | Amazon

The Ninja Foodi MAX is at its cheapest ever price, according to consumer buying guide Which? - and it's not the only Ninja bargain out there

Multi-cookers like this Ninja Foodi Max are such a useful thing to have in the kitchen. Not only will it air fry and pressure cook, it will also work as a slow cooker.

This means you can use it to brown some mince, before popping that back in with some chopped veg, leave it in while you're at work, then come back to a nice chilli. And, if you're particularly hungry, you can then air fry some chips to go on the side.

With 7.5-litres of capacity, it's big enough to cook six portions, and there's a load of smart settings, so the device pretty much works everything out for you.

There are actually 15 cooking functions built in altogether. Take a deep breath, I'm going to list them: Pressure Cook, Air Fry, Grill, Bake, Dehydrate, Prove, Sear/Sauté, Steam, Slow Cook, Yoghurt, Steam Meals, Steam Air Fry, Steam Bake, Steam Bread, Steam Roast.

It usually costs £319.99, but if you're quick you can get one on Amazon for £229 - that's a 28% saving.

In the box, you'll get a digital cooking probe, the 7.5L cooking pot, a 4.7L cook and crisp basket, a two-tier rack, and even a chef-created recipe guide.

Another Ninja deal we've spotted on Amazon is this Ninja Foodi Blender and Soup Maker. It's a great time of year to make your own hearty soups, and the blender will come in handy for making cold drinks and smoothies when the weather finally improves.

It's normally £149.99 but if you can catch the limited-time deal, you'll get it for £117.94.