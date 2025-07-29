Standing desks are great for circulation, and they're becoming hugely popular in home offices | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You can now buy an electric standing desk with motorised lift for under £65, thanks to a surprise Amazon deal on Agilestic models.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, it is possible to buy an electric standing desk for less than £65. It's thanks to a deal on Amazon, heavily discounting an Agilestic desk in a variety of sizes and styles, with the cheapest option costing just £63.99.

It rises from a seating position at 72cm, all the way up to its maximum standing position at 116cm and its electric lift system can support up to 70kg.

The motor runs at less than 55dB, so it's very quiet in operation, and an anti-collision system protects the mechanism by quickly reducing its height by 2cm if it detects an obstacle.

The digital control panel offers presets for your favourite heights | Amazon

It's every bit the premium desk for a rock-bottom price, then, but there are a few caveats. Firstly, the £63.99 deal is only available in two colour combinations - white with white legs, or light brown with white legs. You have to pay more for black legs for some reason.

Also, the price is for the smallest option - the 100cmx60cm desk. It's big enough for most people, but if you have multiple monitors, or a lot of clutter on your desk you might want to go for a bigger size.

To spec a 120cmx60cm desk costs just £71.99, and the 140cmx60cm version is £93.41. There's also a 160cmx60cm version, but the price jumps up to £127.49.

But if you've always promised yourself a standing desk, this might be the best time to buy one. Just make it snappy, because it's a limited-time deal, and it could expire at any point.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.