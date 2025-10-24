It’s never too early to stock up on these Christmas favourites - these are the best deals to shop now | Canva

I found the best deals on all your favourite Christmas snacks.

As the festive season draws closer, supermarket shelves are filling with all the indulgent nibbles and sparkling drinks that make Christmas so special. Whether you’re hosting a cosy movie night, planning a full-on festive bash, or just want to treat yourself after a long day of wrapping presents, now’s the time to stock up.

Here are some of the must-have Christmas treats you’ll want in your cupboards before the holiday rush hits.

GU Desserts | Tesco

Christmas is all about indulgence, and few desserts deliver that sense of decadence quite like GU. Their rich, velvety mousses, cheesecakes and layered puddings are perfect for festive entertaining or for sneaking into the fridge when you need a little “me-time.” Keep a few packs chilled and ready for those spontaneous celebrations (or unexpected guests).

Mr Kipling Mince Pies £2.15 | Ocado

No Christmas table is complete without classic Mr Kipling mince pies. Whether you go for the buttery shortcrust pastry, deep-filled luxury versions or mini bite-sized packs, these festive favourites are perfect warmed up with cream, custard or a dusting of icing sugar. Stock up early they’re the first to disappear once December arrives.

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore | Spar

No festive spread is complete without a bottle of bubbles, and SPAR’s Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore is an elegant yet affordable choice. At just £10, it delivers crisp, fruity notes with a smooth finish ideal for toasting the season, pairing with canapés, or mixing into a festive bellini. It’s proof that you don’t need to splurge to pour something special.

Mini Cheddars £2.50 | Tesco

When it comes to Christmas nibbles, you can’t go wrong with Mini Cheddars. Their irresistible cheesy crunch makes them a hit at every gathering, from family board game nights to office parties. Love them or hate them, Mini Twiglets are a festive staple. Their distinctive, umami-rich flavour and satisfying crunch make them perfect for grazing bowls and party tables alike.

Quality Street | Asda

Few things say “Christmas” quite like a tub of Quality Street. The shiny wrappers, the iconic mix of chocolates and toffees, and the friendly scramble for everyone’s favourite flavour it’s all part of the magic. Whether you’re filling the family sweet bowl or gifting to friends, these timeless treats are essential for that nostalgic festive feeling.

