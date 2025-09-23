Amazon cordless chainsaw deal chops price down to just £37.78 this autumn
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The autumn months are the best time to head out into our gardens and cut back the season's growth. Maybe even making up a bit of firewood in the process.
And even if you don't need firewood, you'll need to hack up branches and trunks into manageable sizes, to make it easier to get rid of it all.
And the best tool for the job is a chainsaw. A motorised spinning chain can make short work of branches and logs, and even large trees can be pollarded in no time at all.
This compact chainsaw, with a six-inch blade, is an absolute bargain on Amazon at the moment, down from its usual price of £79.99 to just £37.78 - that's a saving of 53%. Better than half price.
It has a six-inch blade, a 1,000 watt brushless motor, and it comes with a 4,000mAh rechargeable battery pack.
It even comes with two spare chains, a second battery, a set of goggles and a pair of gloves.
It's such a good deal for a tool you've probably needed all along without realising it.
If you've got a buddleia that needs reigning in, an unruly acer, or a rampant sycamore in your garden, this could be the deal for you.
It's only available for a limited time, and we don't know how long stocks will last.
So log on to the deal page by clicking here, choose your colour, and enjoy taking the load off your garden chores.
