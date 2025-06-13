Win one of these luxury timepieces – Rolex, Breitling or Omega – for under £1 in BOTB’s prize draw, with entries closing Tuesday 17 June at 10pm | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Breitling, Rolex and Omega watches are up for grabs in BOTB’s latest draw – with ticket prices from just 40p and some offering big cash bonuses.

Think luxury watches are out of reach? BOTB’s Lifestyle Competition flips that idea on its head – offering the chance to win some of the most coveted timepieces in the world for as little as 40p. With the current draw closing at 10pm on Tuesday 17 June, now’s the moment to lock in your entry for less.

The latest line-up is stacked with icons from Rolex, Omega, Breitling and IWC. Many prizes come with a generous cash bonus, while others give you the option to take a full cash alternative instead. With ticket prices starting below a quid – and some discounted right now – it’s one of the best-value prize draws in the UK.

Here are three of the standout picks this week:

1. Breitling Avenger Automatic 42 + £10,000 – now £0.40 (was £0.50)

The Breitling Avenger Automatic 42 is a bold, aviation-inspired chronometer – yours to win from just 40p in BOTB’s discounted prize draw | Breitling

A bold aviation-inspired chronometer built for adventure, the Breitling Avenger is a rugged yet refined wrist statement. And at just 40p a ticket thanks to a current 20% discount, it’s the most affordable way to enter the BOTB draw. You can also opt for a £13,000 cash prize instead.

2. Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 in Turquoise Blue + £10,000 – £0.70 per ticket

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36 in turquoise is one of the most sought-after models – and could be yours for just 70p in BOTB’s watch prize draw | Rolex

Clean, colourful and highly sought after, this turquoise-dial Rolex is a modern cult favourite. It comes with a £10,000 cash bonus, or you can take a £17,000 cash payout instead. With tickets at just 70p, it’s an eye-catching offer.

3. Omega Aqua Terra World Timer + £10,000 – £0.65 per ticket

The Omega Aqua Terra World Timer combines travel-inspired design with luxury detail – enter BOTB’s draw from just 65p for your chance to win | Omega

Omega’s world-timer edition of the Aqua Terra oozes international appeal and fine detail. Add the £10k bonus and a sub-70p ticket price, and this is a prize with global charm and smart odds.

BOTB winners are guaranteed every week, and you’ll need to play their Spot the Ball game to enter – adding a skilled element that boosts your chances. With watches, cars, tech and even cash-only prizes available, it’s become one of the most exciting ways to dream big (and win bigger).