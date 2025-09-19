Boots launch 24 Doors Of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar in partnership with Macmillan | Boots

Boots has unveiled its 24 Doors of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar for Christmas 2025 – packed with favourites worth £90 and supporting Macmillan Cancer Support.

Boots has partnered with the Macmillan charity to launch the new 24 Doors Of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar £44 (worth £90) for Christmas 2025. Everyone knows I am a huge fan of beauty advent calendars and this one feels extra special. Not only are you treated to a range of luxury product but you are also supporting the Macmillan charity too.

Knowing that £2 from every calendar goes directly to Macmillan Cancer Support made me feel even better about buying it. I don’t want to spoil everything, but I have to share a few of my absolute faves from this year’s advent calendar.

My top three picks are the Liz Earle™ Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, Champneys Slumber Hand Cream and the Soap & Glory™ Original Pink Fragrance Roller Ball. Check out the full list of contents below.

Overall, the calendar has been full of thoughtful, useful products that feel like little acts of kindness to myself each day. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone who loves beauty treats and wants something a bit more meaningful this Christmas

24 Doors Of Joy Beauty Advent Calendar

24 Amazing beauty products in the Joy Beauty Advent Calendar | Boots

Boots Ingredients Caffeine Eye Cream

Botanics All Bright Vitamin C Glow Sheet Mask

Champneys Spa Rituals Foot Socks - 1 pair

Liz Earle Pure Cotton Cloth

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser

Champneys Slumber Hand Cream

Soap & Glory Original Pink Fragrance Roller Ball

Soap & Glory Magnificoco Body Butter

Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum

No7 Pro Artist 12 Hour Artist Pencil Brown

Soap & Glory™ Original Pink™ Fragrance Spritz Body Mist

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches

Botanics All Bright Smoothing Face Scrub With Natural AHAs

No7 Intense Volume Mascara

Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser

No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care

Champneys Slumber Epsom Bath Salts

Boots Eyelash Curler

Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream SPF 15 + 5*UVA

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Primer

Boots Precision Grip Slanted Tweezers

