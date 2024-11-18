Black Friday SodaStream deal: Cheapest ever price on Amazon right now

The SodaStream machine is still selling well, and prices have just plummeted | SodaStream

We’ve used price-tracking software to check the history of SodaStream pricing, and this really is the best deal yet

Do you remember SodaStream machines? They're back and they're still extremely popular, as a cheap and sustainable way of making fizzy drinks at home.

Back in their 1980s heyday most homes had one in the kitchen. Since then, the machines have changed a bit, but the technology remains pretty much the same.

Pop the bottle in, press a button, let the carbonation commence, and then you've got a refreshing fizzy drink to enjoy.

The early Black Friday deal brings the machine down to just £54.99

These days a lot of the appeal of a SodaStream device isn't about the syrups, it's about the sustainability. Why should we buy plastic bottles of sparkling water when we can make it at home in a reusable container?

The machines are just as mechanical as ever, with no electricity required, but they're far more compact and much, much easier to use.

Prices for modern SodaStreams can go a long way north of £100 and the "Terra" model we've spotted on sale at Amazon as part of this year's early Black Friday deals is usually £109.99 - but you can get it for £54.99 on the limited time deal. And that includes a gas bottle.

This half-price offer is the lowest price we've seen for a SodaStream machine. It's occasionally dipped to £56.99, so not far off, but according to the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel it's the lowest price since tracking began.

The gas bottle that comes with the Terra machine is one of the new Quick Connect bottles, which is so much easier to install.

SodaStream says the canisters are good for around 60 litres of fizzy drinks, and there are subscription and exchange services on their website.

This package also comes with a reusable BPA-free bottle capable of holding up to one litre, but there are bundles available on Amazon to include flavour concentrates and extra canisters.