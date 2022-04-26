A great travel cot is an essential piece of parenting kit in any travel-loving family’s arsenal. Here are the best

The best travel cots in the UK for travelling with small children

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A great travel cot is a must-have item: no need to worry about any mix-ups at your accommodation, as your baby will definitely have somewhere comfortable, clean and safe to sleep.

Best of all, having your own travel cot that you regularly use means your baby will have somewhere familiar to catch forty winks in, ensuring a great night’s rest for both baby and parents.

What should you look for in a travel cot?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So which travel cot should you go for? There are loads of options out there at a range of prices, and each come with their own set of benefits.

When deciding which travel cot to get, firstly take into consideration what you’ll mainly be using it for.

If you’re planning to do lots of travelling, you’ll want something that’s very light, portable and fuss-free to fold and unfold, whereas if you’re planning to leave it mainly in one place, such as a grandparent’s house, you might prefer to have something that isn’t as quick at building or folding up, but that comes with lots of great extras such as a changing table or an included bouncer.

Where do you go? What kind of trips do you take?

Consider how you normally travel too. Most travel cots will come with an included travel bag - on the pricier end of the spectrum, these will be padded with handy straps for carrying on your shoulder, while on the more affordable end, they’ll be simple plastic covers that aren’t as easy for lugging through an airport but will be just fine in the boot of your car.

Also, take your child’s age into account.

Many travel cots include a bassinet so they’re suitable from new-born to around three years old, but for some of them, you’ll have to pay extra to purchase a bassinet.

Whatever your priorities and budget, you’re bound to find a travel cot for you in our handy roundup.

Interested in more baby related advice? Check out our coverage of the best prams on the UK market, the most reliable high chairs, or the best baby monitors to watch out for your wee one.

Baby Bjorn Travel Cot Light Baby Bjorn Travel Cot Light £220.00 lightweight carrying and supervision 4/5 Swedish family-owned brand BabyBjörn always pulls it out of the bag with its stylish, simple and practical designs, so it’s no surprise that this product is excellent. We were impressed by how lightweight the Travel Cot Light is, which makes it ideal for families who want something super portable and painless to carry for regular trips away. The mesh fabric goes all the way down to the bottom of the cot, so parents can keep their eyes on their kids - and vice versa. We also loved how trouble-free and intuitive it is to set up and fold away, making it a reliable go-to option for busy families who are always on the move. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Joie Commuter Travel Cot - Change & Bounce Joie Commuter Travel Cot - Change & Bounce £165.00 range of features 4.5/5 One of the shocks of becoming a parent is realising just how much stuff you need to buy to keep your little one entertained. That’s why the Commuter Travel Cot from baby brand Joie is such a great value buy: it’s not just a travel cot with its own bassinet, but it also includes a brilliant bouncer, toy bar and changing unit, so whether you’re using this at home or on the go, you’ll have everything you need ready for your little one. It’s easy to set up, extremely sturdy so you’ll feel comfortable leaving your little one to snooze in there, and pretty too with its contrasting grey and white tones. A fabulously great value cot with loads of extras that will save you money. Buy now

Graco Contour Electra Graco Contour Electra £119.95 affordability 4/5 When you consider all that the Contour Electra Travel Cot offers for just £100, it’s hard to imagine a better bargain. Made by baby gear brand Graco, the travel cot not only includes a removable changing table, but also includes a hanging toy bar with toys and a genius control box from which you can put on music, vibration and a night light. Our tester liked its smart grey fabrics, and the fact it includes the bassinet meaning you can use it from birth to three years old. It’s also really generously-sized and sturdy, meaning it can moonlight as a playpen too. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Micralite Sleep&Go Travel Cot Micralite Sleep&Go Travel Cot £150.00 portability 5/5 Let’s face it, most of us don’t have the space or the budget to buy separate bedside cribs, travel cots and playpens, which is why the Sleep&Go Travel Cot from British baby brand Micralite is so clever. The genius contraption can be used from birth to three years thanks to its cosy bassinet, and has a handy zip at the front to transform the cot into a playpen. We loved the sleek look of the grey materials, and how smart the included carry bag with a shoulder strap is - as well as how easy it is to fold up and carry around. It’s also a doddle to fold and unfold, making it a great all-rounder for those who want their travel cot to be multi-functional and practical. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now