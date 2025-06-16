The Neo 29” Oscillating Tower Fan blends into modern spaces | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s slim, quiet and selling fast – this £19.99 Wowcher fan is a heatwave essential, with over 4,000 already bought.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a heatwave rolling across the UK and temperatures expected to stay high for weeks, shoppers are rushing to grab cooling solutions – and one fan is emerging as a runaway bestseller.

The Neo 29-inch Oscillating Tower Fan is now just £19.99 on Wowcher, down from an original price of £89.99 – and more than 4,395 people have already snapped it up, making it one of the site’s hottest products this month.

Offering a slim, stylish profile and a surprisingly powerful cooling output, this compact tower fan is ideal for bedrooms, home offices, kitchens or living rooms. It’s available in black or white and features three speed settings, 70° oscillation, and a quiet copper motor – making it a solid choice for daytime use and overnight comfort.

If you’re tired of clunky pedestal fans taking up too much space or disturbing your sleep, the Neo 29” offers a quieter, more space-efficient solution. The minimalist design means it can blend in with most modern rooms, while its lightweight build makes it easy to move between spaces.

It also scores high on energy efficiency – using just 50 watts, it’s designed to keep you cool without pushing up your power bills. And at less than £20, it’s cheaper than most desk fans, despite offering room-scale airflow.

While this £19.99 version is the 29-inch base model, Wowcher is also offering 36-inch and 46-inch upgrades, both with similar styling but increased airflow and coverage. However, it’s the smaller size that seems to be flying fastest – with 43 more units bought just today, it’s very much a ‘while stocks last’ situation. The stats reflect just how popular this model has become: over 4,000 fans sold, Wowcher highlighting it as “selling fast,” and consistently positive reviews for its quietness, reliability and compact shape.