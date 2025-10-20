These are the best Halloween costumes for kids and adults from Amazon | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Check out the top Halloween costumes for kids and adults available on Amazon

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking to dress up in style, Amazon has a fantastic selection of costumes for everyone from kids to adults. Here are some of the best picks to make your Halloween spooktacular.

Kids glow in the dark skeleton costume

Kids glow in the dark skeleton costume | Amazon

Perfect for little ghouls, this costume features a glow-in-the-dark skeleton print that adds an extra spooky touch. The set includes gloves and a hood, ensuring your child is both eerie and comfortable during trick-or-treating. It's a budget-friendly option that doesn't skimp on style.

Fairytale cute witch costume

Fairytale cute witch costume | Amazon

This enchanting costume includes a dress, hat, belt, and broom, making it a deluxe set for any aspiring witch. The vibrant colours and detailed design are sure to captivate, and it's a hit among parents.

Women's black bat costume

Women's black bat costume | Amazon

For adults seeking a subtle yet spooky look, this bat-themed zip hoodie is both stylish and comfortable. Made from soft materials, it's perfect for Halloween parties or casual wear. It's a popular choice for those who prefer a laid-back approach to costume dressing.

Adult inflatable dinosaur costume

Adult inflatable dinosaur costume | Amazon

Add some humour to your Halloween with this inflatable costume. It inflates fully in 90 seconds and is made from 100% polyester, ensuring durability and comfort. Whether you're attending a party or just want to stand out, this costume is sure to get laughs.

No matter your age or style, Amazon UK offers a plethora of Halloween costumes to suit every preference. Whether you're aiming for spooky, cute, or humorous, there's something for everyone.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how Buy now Buy now The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here