A collar or a harness are important accessories for your dog to keep them safe when out and about, whether you’ve got a puppy or a fully-grown pooch

The best dog collars and harnesses

It’s a simple truth, but a collar or harness are necessary for your beloved dog.

When combined with a lead, they give you the ability to guide and control your dog when you are out walking them, keeping them away from potential danger and ensuring that they are safe and also walking the path you have chosen.

Nevertheless there’s an on-going debate over which is best for your pet.

Should I choose a collar or a harness for my dog?

Many dogs wear collars around the home, and so for many owners it is easiest to attach a lead to that collar, so they can be ready for a walk in seconds.

Some owners do opt to use dog harnesses, which cover the dogs’ body, instead of collars, which are solely around the neck, as this spreads the weight over the front of the dogs’ body.

Harnesses have grown in popularity over the last few years, particularly as they are not around the dog’s throat as any pressure in that area could cause damage to the windpipe.

Don’t take your dog out in just a harness

Dog owners who walk their pet pooch using a harness instead of a collar could be hit with a hefty fine, or even face jail time.

It is against the law for owner’s not to put their name and address on their dog’s collar when out in public, and those who breach this rule risk landing a strict punishment.

The Control of Dogs Order 1992 law for England and Scotland states that a dog must wear a collar with its owner’s name and address on it.

The tag must include a postcode, but it is not obligatory to list a phone number.

Can my dog wear both a harness and a collar?

Yes, a dog can wear a harness and a collar.

Due to the The Control of Dogs Order 1992 law outlined above it’s advised to leave your dogs’ collar on even if you prefer to walk them using a harness to make sure you avoid being fined or handed a jail sentence.

How do I make sure the collar or harness is right for my dog?

A dog’s collar or harness should fit comfortably, but make sure you can pass two fingers between the collar or harness and your pet’s body.

You should also remember to regularly check under either the collar or the harness for redness or hair loss as that would be an indication of an ill-fitting or overused product that needs replacing.

How often should I change my dog’s collar or harness?

The answer to this does depend on the age of your dog, and therefore how often they will grow.

Remember, young pets grow fast and their collar or harness will need adjusting regularly and eventually replacing.

Adult pets are, of course, fully grown and therefore won’t need a new collar or harness as often as puppies.

For your pet’s safety, however, you always need examine the collar or harness regularly for wear and tear regardless of their age and replace when appropriate.

What else can I buy for my dog?

When you've taken your dog out for a good walk or a play about in the park with their canine friends they will be in need of a good sleep.

If you have a puppy, they're likely to be quite playful and want some more attention when you've returned from your walk.

