Up to the minute offers from under £0 , to top of the range download and upload speeds

January offers from under £30 to top of the range download and upload speeds. (Pic: Shutterstock)

If you’re in the market for a new broadband deal then look no further.

We’ve compiled a list of the best broadband only deals (not including landline or TV packages) on the market today from Sky, BT, Virgin and EE.

As well as detailing monthly costs, we’ve also included upload and download speeds where possible, and will keep the page updated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let’s take a look…

Sky - best broadband deals 2022

Sky is offering three different packages in January depending on what broadband speed your household requires, with prices ranging from £25 to £45 a month over 18 months .

Superfast: suitable for streaming, gaming and downloading, with average download speeds of 59Mb/s and average upload speeds of 16Mb/s. Priced at £25pm.

Ultrafast: recommended for multi device use at the same time, with average download speeds of 145Mb/s and average upload speeds of 27Mb/s. Priced at £35pm.

Ultrafast Plus: billed as "the best experience for broadband hungry homes" by Sky, it has average download speeds of 500MB/s and average upload speeds of 60Mb/s. Priced at £45pm.

BT - best broadband deals 2022

BT has launched its ‘power up sale’, which includes slight reductions on its basic level packages - Full Fibre Essential, Full Fibre 1 and Full Fibre 2 - under £30pm, over 24 month contracts.

In addition to those three broadband deals, BT is also trimming the tops off their mid and top range offerings , priced from £29.99 to £49.99 a month when signed up for a 24 month contract.

Full Fibre 100: stream and download with speeds of 150Mb (download) and 30Mb (upload). Priced at £29.99pm.

Full Fibre 500: ultrafast streaming, gaming and downloading on multiple devices all at once. Speeds of 500Mb (download) and 73Mb (upload). Priced at £39.99pm.

Full Fibre 900: BT’s fastest fibre yet suitable for the busiest homes with speeds of 900Mb (download) and 110Mb (upload). Priced at £49.99pm.

Virgin - best broadband deals 2022

Virgin are advertising big discounts on their broadband only offerings this month, under its online winter sale - with savings of £306 on each of its main 18 month packages .

M100 Fibre Broadband: busy households for between 5 and 9 devices. Download: 108Mb/s. Upload: 10Mb/s. Priced at £26.99pm for 18 months and £44pm thereafter.

M200 Fibre Broadband: ideal for even busier households with 10 or more devices. Download: 213Mb/s. Upload: 20Mb/s. Priced at £32.99pm for 18 months and then £50pm thereafter.

EE - best broadband deals 2022

EE has a wide ranging broadband only offers starting from £24pm (36Mb/s download speed) and rising to £51pm (900Mb/s download speed) for 24 month plans .