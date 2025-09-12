Nothing beats the ritual of lowering the needle and letting the warmth of vinyl fill the room. | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From retro Crosley all-in-ones to hi-fi Pro-Ject decks, plus a nostalgic cassette boombox, here’s how to kickstart your analogue listening in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I came back to vinyl years after my first flush of enthusiasm as a teenager in the seventies and eighties. A house move prompted me to dig out my old LPs from the loft, and the moment I slid one onto a turntable again I realised how much I’d missed it.

At first, I didn’t want to go overboard. I picked up a couple of cheaper rigs to see if the magic was still there – and it was. That reassuring crackle, the sleeve artwork, the ritual of lowering the needle. It didn’t take long before I knew I wanted to invest in proper gear, something that gave me more control over how I listened and felt good to own and use.

Building a vinyl setup turned out to be just as satisfying as listening itself. Mixing and matching components, weighing up sound quality against budget, and choosing a style that suited my living room became part of the fun. The experience reminded me that analogue listening is as much about the tactile and visual as it is about the audio.

And now, with vinyl’s resurgence showing no signs of slowing down – and with cassettes making a cheeky comeback too – I thought I’d take a look at what’s out there for newcomers. If I were starting again from scratch, these are the kinds of turntables and cassette decks I’d be looking at.

Crosley Anthology all-in-one turntable – Beatles ‘Let It Be’ edition

The Beatles-themed Crosley Anthology turntable – a nostalgic way to bring records back to life. | Crosley

I used to be dismissive of all-in-one decks, but hearing a Crosley changed my mind. The sound is warm for such a compact unit, and while it won’t match a full system, it’s fine for casual spins. The Beatles styling makes it a fun collectible, and built-in speakers mean no extra kit needed.

House of Marley Revolution wireless turntable – eco-friendly starter option

The eco-friendly House of Marley Revolution turntable pairs natural style with modern Bluetooth convenience. | House of Marley

A simple first step into vinyl, the House of Marley connects straight to Bluetooth speakers you already own. The bamboo finish looks great, and the Audio-Technica cartridge protects your records better than bargain options. Easy to set up and priced to tempt.

Lenco LS-600 Bluetooth turntable with separate speakers – a step up from all-in-one

The Lenco LS-600 offers the step up from all-in-one players, with separate speakers and Bluetooth streaming. | Lenco

With separate speakers you can position away from the deck, the Lenco avoids the vibration issues of single-box players. It’s belt driven, has an Audio-Technica cartridge, and even streams via Bluetooth. A flexible unit that can grow with your collection.

Pro-Ject Primary E turntable – the serious entry into hi-fi

The Pro-Ject Primary E – a fuss-free, audiophile-approved deck that’s the perfect gateway into true hi-fi. | Pro-Ject

This was my own choice when I got serious again. It’s solid, fuss-free and designed for hi-fi listening, with an aluminium tonearm, Ortofon cartridge and MDF platter. You’ll need an amp and speakers, but that’s the point: start with the best source you can.

Roxel Camden retro cassette and CD boombox – nostalgia with modern features

The Roxel Camden cassette boombox revives the glory days of tape decks with a retro look and modern sound. | Roxel

Boom boxes were the soundtrack of my youth, and the Roxel Camden brings that energy back. It looks vintage but adds Bluetooth, USB and DAB radio. With proper woofers and tweeters it sounds punchy too, and battery power makes it just as portable as the old days.

A note about separates

If you fancy the Pro-Ject or any other turntable designed for separates, remember you’ll also need an amplifier and speakers. A brilliant UK option is the Cambridge AXA35 integrated stereo amplifier, priced at £349. It’s built with vinyl in mind thanks to its in-built phono stage, and with 35 watts per channel it delivers a clean, powerful sound. Paired with the Cambridge SX50 bookshelf speakers, currently £149, you’ll have a compact system that brings records to life with warmth and clarity. Together they make the perfect gateway into true hi-fi listening.