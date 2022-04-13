Delicious new beers from craft breweries delivered direct you your door: we review the best beer delivery services 2022

Best beer subscriptions: beer boxes from BeerHawk, Honourly and Beer52

Beer subscription services are now an established part of the beer drinking scene and, much like the beer industry itself, the sector has gone through a lot of changes in the past few years.

There are new entrants to the market boasting of unique beer offerings; other services are no more having failed to make an impression or have been gobbled up by the big beer brands; while, of course, the range of beers at their disposal continues to multiply.

What should I look for in a beer subscription?

If you’re looking for a regular selection of delicious beers delivered to your door then it can be tempting to plump for the one that offers the best ratio of beers-per-pounds spent, but it’s worth looking beyond price alone.

Some services go to great lengths to source the latest, rarest brews, making them pricier than others; some have finely tuned beer profiling mechanisms, creating boxes unique to your tastes; some focus on themes that allow you to further expand your knowledge of the beer world; while others have more of a club feel that bring membership benefits beyond the bottles and cans in each box.

Why sign up to a beer subscription?

They’re great for broadening your beer knowledge, usually offering beers not available at your local pub or supermarket, and from craft breweries from around the world.

The best ones comes with tasting notes, magazines, or even podcasts to explain what beer you’re drinking, it’s brewery of origin and how it was made.

Many subscriptions comes with discounted prices, making them more cost effective than heading to the bottle shop - particularly on introductory offers.

The best curated delivery services offer a diverse beer selection tailored to your tastes - from pale ales, session IPAs, 500ml bottles, to crisp pilsners, hoppy little numbers, and award winning British beers.

Because it is such a (ahem) saturated market for beer subscriptions, beer boxes are available in a range of sizes, with the range of beer, price you pay, and the size of the each month’s box varying according to your need. Some of them even offer online live tastings to guide you through your brews.

To help you choose the right subscription box service for you we’ve profiled seven of the best, each offering something slightly different.

Take a look at what each one offers, weigh up the price (not forgetting to add postage), and sit back and enjoy the huge range of delicious beers each one brings.

BeerBods by BeerHawk BeerBods by BeerHawk £24.00 interactivity 5/5 8 beers every 8 weeks, £24 BeerBods are now the wise old sages of the beer subscription service world, with their unique form of sociable drinking more valuable than ever during lockdown. The model is simple: sign up to their club and you’ll get 8 beers delivered every 8 weeks. Drink them when you like or set aside Thursdays at 9pm, when social media channels are alive with chat about that week’s beer, often with the brewers joining in. The beer is of a high standard and, besides the occasional classic, the ‘bods are continually unearthing new gems. Introductory offer: £10 for a four-week trial (four beers), and a BeerBods glass. Delivery is free. Beers are dispatched within 48 hours of ordering. Buy now

Flavourly Flavourly £44.90 a bargain 4.5/5 £44.90 for 30 beers, either monthly, bi-monthly, or every three months. If you’re looking for a booze bargain then head over to Flavourly, where for under £20 you’ll get eight beers, an exclusive magazine and a snack. The breweries featured include some of the best names in the contemporary beers scene, including Fuller’s, Burning Sky and Lost & Grounded, along with plenty more less familiar small batch producers and even the occasional rarity. Delivery is free, and beers are dispatched within two working days. Buy now

Honest Brew £22.90 exciting independent releases 5/5 £10 per month (HonestBrew Membership), 6 beers £22.90; 9 beers £29.90; 12 beers £36.90, monthly Sign up to an Honest Brew subscription service and you’ll not only receive regular deliveries of the latest craft beers from some of the world’s most exciting independent breweries, but you’ll also be able to plunder the Honest Brew’s shop at discount prices. The team behind the scenes are excellent at stuffing boxes with the very best beer. ‘Honesty Boxes’ is a classic curated subscription box selected for you. Choose a mixed box of light and dark beers or just IPAs and pale ales, - it also offers discounts on any beer you buy online. Rather build your own box? No problem - select whatever tipple, in whichever quantity, you wish. And if you’re concerned about that £10 membership fee, rest assured it’s redeemable as credit against whatever beer you buy. Delivery is free for Honesty Boxes subscribers, £4.99 for any orders under £50 from the online store. Buy now

Beer52 £27.00 an international selection 4/5 £27 for 8 beers, monthly Beer52 takes its subscribers on a round-the-world beer tour, packing its boxes with booze from a different country each month. Preferences are limited to ‘mixed beers’ or ‘light beers only’, and from there on you’re in the hands of the breweries from whatever nation they visit, but the standard is universally pretty high. To help you learn more about what you’re drinking subscribers also receive a copy of Ferment – one of the best beer magazines around – and they also throw in a snack for good measure. Buy now

BrewDog & Friends £19.95 sustainable beers 4/5 £19.95 per month plus £3.95 shipping, or £59.85 per quarter and free shipping. 8 beers per month A love-them-or-hate-them proposition among beer aficionados, the fact remains that BrewDogs’ fans are legion - and enthusiastic in their allegiance. BrewDog is dedicated to sustainability - they pledge their beers are carbon neutral, and have started planting a 9000-acre plot in Scotland with a forest designed to offset the carbon BrewDog’s factories produce. Their subscription boxes is available at a monthly or quarterly rate, and you’ll be sent 8 330ml cans per month, made by BrewDog and their partner breweries. Comes with a monthly magazine with information about the beer included. Introductory offer: 50% of your first box, plus a £10 gift card to spend in their online shop Delivery: £3.95 per box on monthly plan, free on quarterly. Buy now

Hops Burns and Black Hops Burns and Black £49.95 every beer a winner 4.5/5 £49.95 for 12 beers, monthly Hop Burns & Black’s ‘all killer, no filler’ subs boxes are pitched at those who take their craft beer drinking a little more seriously than most, sourcing some of the most sought after beers in the UK. You’ll get limited edition beers, small batch collabs, eagerly anticipated releases and hard-to-find international brews, all served up with comprehensive tasting notes and food pairing suggestions. Each beer is of top notch quality and will help its recipients become the kings and queens of the beer nerds. Buy now

Dry Drinker Direct Dry Drinker Direct £20.00 non alcoholic options 4/5 £20 for 8 alcohol free beers, monthly The alcohol free beer market has advanced so rapidly that you can now get monthly deliveries of the stuff without ever receiving a repeat product. Dry Drinker is the specialist retailer to turn to for this promise, and with breweries including Beavertown and Adnams now producing alcohol free beers, alongside booze-free specialists such as Big Drop and Nirvana, you can be certain that the quality is always high. Delivery: Free, shipped to DHL within seven working days and delivered by DHL as soon as possible after that. Buy now