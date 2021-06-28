Delicious, new beers delivered direct you your door: we review the best beer delivery services 2021

What should I look for in a beer subscription?

If you’re looking for a regular selection of delicious beers delivered to your door then it can be tempting to plump for the one that offers the best ratio of beers-per-pounds spent, but it’s worth looking beyond price alone.

Some services go to great lengths to source the latest, rarest brews, making them pricier than others; some have finely tuned beer profiling mechanisms, creating boxes unique to your tastes; some focus on themes that allow you to further expand your knowledge of the beer world; while others have more of a club feel that bring membership benefits beyond the bottles and cans in each box.

To help you choose the right subscription service for you we’ve profiled eleven of the best, each offering something slightly different. Take a look at what each one offers, weigh up the price (not forgetting to add postage), and sit back and enjoy the huge range of delicious beers each one brings.

Beer52 £24.00 Best for: an international selection £24 for 8 beers, monthly Beer52 takes its subscribers on a round-the-world beer tour, packing its boxes with booze from a different country each month. Preferences are limited to ‘mixed beers’ or ‘light beers only’, and from there on you’re in the hands of the breweries from whatever nation they visit, but the standard is universally pretty high. To help you learn more about what you’re drinking subscribers also receive a copy of Ferment – one of the best beer magazines around – and they also throw in a snack for good measure. Buy now

BeerBods by BeerHawk BeerBods by BeerHawk £24.00 Best for: interactivity (should you want it) 8 beers every 8 weeks, £24 BeerBods are now the wise old sages of the beer subscription service world, with their unique form of sociable drinking more valuable than ever during lockdown. The model is simple: sign up to their club and you’ll get 8 beers delivered every 8 weeks. Drink them when you like or set aside Thursdays at 9pm, when social media channels are alive with chat about that week’s beer, often with the brewers joining in. The beer is of a high standard and, besides the occasional classic, the ‘bods are continually unearthing new gems. Buy now

Flavourly Flavourly £19.90 Best for: a bargain £19.90 for 8 beers, monthly If you’re looking for a booze bargain then head over to Flavourly, where for under £20 you’ll get eight beers, an exclusive magazine and a snack. The breweries featured include some of the best names in the contemporary beers scene, including Fuller’s, Burning Sky and Lost & Grounded, along with plenty more less familiar small batch producers and even the occasional rarity. Buy now

Honest Brew £22.90 Best for: exciting independent releases 6 beers £22.90; 9 beers £29.90; 12 beers £36.90, monthly Sign up to an Honest Brew subscription service and you’ll not only receive regular deliveries of the latest craft beers from some of the world’s most exciting independent breweries, but you’ll also be able to plunder the Honest Brew’s shop at discount prices. The team behind the scenes are excellent at stuffing boxes with the very best beer, but if you would rather build your own box then they’ll let you do that instead. Buy now