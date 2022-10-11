From popular picks, like ASOS or M&S - to blow-the-budget choices, like Liberty or Harvey Nichols, beauty advent calendars are back for 2022. Here are the best

Best beauty advent calendars 2022: from Liberty, MAC, The Body Shop

Yes - we know - it’s too early to get excited about Christmas. But regardless, beauty advent calendars are starting to hit the shelves and online stores. The most popular ones are primed to sell out, so if you’re looking to get in on the action, it could be time to buy.

Luxe, decadent beauty advent calendars are now a pre- Christmas staple for lovers of all things glam - offering a cheerful countdown to the big day itself.

From skincare, perfume to make-up - every beauty brand of note has its own advent calendar. These luxurious troves come filled with a mixture of mini, travel-size, and full-sized products, and can be a great way to introduce yourself to hot new beauty brands or hero products.

Best beauty advent calendars at a glance

Perennially popular calendars include the Liberty , Selfridges , and ASOS ones , which usually sell out in no time - indeed, the Liberty advent calendar usually has a waiting list ahead of release, and sells out within minutes.

If you’ve got your heart set on a particular brand’s beauty calendar, it is wise to sign up to their notifications now, to know as soon as possible when they become available.

Here, we’re looking at the best and most exciting beauty advent calendars for 2022 - when they’re on sale, and, where it’s been announced, what they contain.

Liberty London beauty advent calendar the greatest of all time £245.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £245

£245 Value: £1,065

£1,065 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now The Liberty Advent Calendar is beauty lovers’ heaven, and sells out every year, for just cause. The contents is carefully curated luxury - this year a delightful 30 gifts are contained behind 30 doors, 20 of them full-sized. We don’t need to hype this one - it will sell out again - but if you want a taste of it’s contents, this year’s promises bounty from Sunday Riley, Le Labo, 111 Skin, and Kate Sommerville. Oh, and in a delightful, Willy Wonka touch - one calendar will contain a golden ticket, promising the recipient £1,000 to spend in the beauty halls.

Marks and Spencer Advent Calendar 2022 spectacular savings £40.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £40 when you spend £30

£40 when you spend £30 Value: £300

£300 Number of days: 25

25 Available: From 27 October Far more thriftily (well, in the comparitive realm of Beauty Advent Calendars) the M&S option is great if you want to try out some terrific products without re-mortgaging the house. It costs £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home or beauty in-store or online - but that nets you 25 products, worth £300. This year’s offering contains cult items from Emma Hardie, Nuxe, Lumene and Philip Kingsley (he of the Audrey Hepburn-endorsed elasticizer hair conditioner treatment). A fabulously luxurious option that won’t break the bank.

25 Days of Conscious Beauty Advent Calendar sustainable beauty brands £55.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £55

£55 Value: £180

£180 Number of days : 25

: 25 Available: Now 14 full-sized products Ah, we loved this option - it gave us a warm and fuzzy feeling to trial it. Suitable for vegans, and missing the chemical nasties that some beauty brands contain, it’s a lovely selection - erring heavily on the skincare side. With offerings from Q+A, Evolve and Ethique, including 14 full-sized products. There are bath salts, face creams, hair masks and face masks. If your idea of a treat is skin care and facials, rather than a plethora of slap, this is the calendar for you.

ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar £85.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £85

£85 Value: £310

£310 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now This is a prime option. With 24 products, many full sized, we’re seriously impressed with how well curated it is. From Mac’s velvet teddy, to Charlotte Tilbury’s facial oil, Bobbi Brown mascara to Revolution palette, there’s not a dud product therein. ASOS’ calendars are typically snapped up fairly quickly - this would make an amazing gift if you have a beauty loving teen in your life. The box is recyclable and it comes with a handy tote, too. A great choice.

Cult Beauty beauty advent calendar 'cool girl’ products £235.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £235

£235 Value: Over £1,000

Over £1,000 Number of days: 25

25 Available: 3 October This one is impressive - 37 products from, as you’d expect, cult brands, including Sunday Riley, Biossance, Augustinus Bader, Hair by Sam McKnight, and Medik8. The calibre of the brands here is extraordinary. Some days there are multiple products included in the box - a delightful little treat. There’s also a Day 25 present (not always the case) that we won’t spoil here, but it’s full size and a beloved product. The whole package is impeccable, and while we can’t say it’s a bargain, you are definitely getting more than your money’s worth. Additionally, the retailer is donating £75,000 to Mental Health UK and it is also working with (more:trees) to plant one tree for every advent calendar sold. Sign up to the waitlist below.

Benefit Cosmetics beauty advent calendar stunning brows £59.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £59.50

£59.50 Value: £134

£134 Number of days: 12

12 Available: Now Benefit are known for everything brow related - you’ll have walked past their counter in Boots or similar and noticed women exiting it, their brows fully on fleek. Benefit devotees are rightly fanatic - the brand makes some of the best bronzers, blushers and mascaras at mid-range price. This year’s advent offering will feature 12 miniatures of the brand’s cult products: from ‘they’re real!’ magnetic mascara, hoola travel bronzer, and a brow pencil. It’s a great selection if you like a high impact, ‘made-up’ make-up look.

The Body Shop beauty advent calendar home pampering £145.00 Buy now Buy now Price: 145

145 Value: £219

£219 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now If you adore the Body Shop, you’ll adore this. It’s crammed with a mixture of full-size and mini bestsellers, ideal for pampering. It’s skincare and body care focused, rather than make-up focused, so don’t expect oodles of slap. There are some seriously impressive products, though, including new, full-sized Moringa Shampoo and Conditioner, their best-selling Sleep Pillow Mist, mini, skin-tingling Himalayan Charcoal and refreshing British Rose face mask You’ll smell and feel amazing. The Body Shop have two alternative, less spendy Beauty Advent calendars - the box of wishes, for £45 , or the box of wonders, for £95 , if your budget is understandably lower.

Dior beauty advent calendar high-end glamour £470.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £470

£470 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 25

25 Available: From 15 October Here we go again in ‘crazy money’ territory, but if you’re amply furnished in the cash department, this is a dizzy delight. With 24 treats, including Dior’s renowned make-up, fragrances and skincare. With their most popular products - including the diorshow iconic overcurl mascara and J’adore Eau de Parfum. Personally, if we had this kind of money we’d be opting for a calendar that went across multiple brands, but if you j’adore Dior, this is your buy.

Diptyque beauty advent calendar French perfume and scented candles £370.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £370

£370 Value: N/A

N/A Number of days: 24

24 Available: 12 October When it comes to scented candles, you’re either an acolyte or a denier - believing them a senseless waste, literally burning money (we won’t argue, but you are missing out). If you’re the former, however, French perfumier Diptyque makes the best in the business - opulent, lush scents, with plenty of ‘throw’, that only require ten minutes burn time to fill a room with a delectable fugue. Their 24 window advent calendar is a posh paradise, a mixture of perfumes and candles, full-size and minis. For the ultimate in Christmas cheer, this calendar will feature three limited-edition Christmas scents: a small pine tree scented candle and miniature neige, and an étincelles candle. Delicious - and our choice of the perfume options.

Flannels beauty Advent Calendar a who’s who of who’s hot in beauty £ Buy now Buy now Price: £235

£235 Value: Over £800

Over £800 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now This is Flannel’s debut advent calendar, and to mark the occasion they’ve crammed their compartments with a who’s who of what’s hot right now in the beauty industry: 111Skin, Sarah Chapman, Patrick Ta and Pat McGrath. It’s a terrific offering - 18 full-sized products - and we wouldn’t surprised if this expensive calendar joins the hallowed ranks of Liberty and Cult Beauty as a Christmas sell-out.

Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar deluxe skin care £180.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £180

£180 Value: £421

£421 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now British brand Elemis is a skin-care nirvana - we always treat ourselves to their buttery cleansing balm (in pint size) when at airports, as it’s ideal for scouring off the sweat and grime that comes with international travel. They’re not, however, a bargain brand, so the opportunity to nab £400 worth of products for £180 is a good deal (relatively speaking). 25 little boxes, including the pro-collagen marine cream (ideal for crepey, dehydrated skin) and the afore-mentioned cleansing balm. Skin-care your high? This advent calendar will give you a lovely buzz.

Fortnum & Mason beauty Advent Calendar established brands £245.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £245

£245 Value: Over £800

Over £800 Number of days: 25

25 Available: Now Another luxury department store, another luxury option - though we’ll concede Fortnum & Mason have done themselves proud. It’s not cheap, but the 25-day calendar contains a generous 21 full-sized products, four deluxe and three travel-sized products. The brands are reputable and high-end, including Aromatherapy Associates, Cult51, ESPA, Olverum, Bramley and Elizabeth Scarlett. Highlights for us? The Aromatherapy Associates light relax bath and shower oil and the deliciously-scented F&M four seasons spiced Christmas candle.

Harvey Nichols beauty Advent Calendar sublime scent and facial oils £250.00 Buy now Buy now Price: £250

£250 Value: £1,200

£1,200 Number of days: 25

25 Available: From 5 October Another debut from a luxury department store - and Harvey Nichols must have been looking at our wishlist. With a La Prairie art of beauty facial treatment voucher worth £150, a mini of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s hugely popular baccarat rouge 540 eau de parfum (our favourite perfume in the world, hands down), Augustinus Bader facial oil, and La Mer crème de la mer moisturising cream - this advent calendar contains all the skincare you’d buy if you won the lottery.