The Audi R8 V10 is a true driver's car | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB has launched a bargain draw to win a £92k Audi R8 V10 supercar for just 23p, with a £65k cash alternative available

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is your chance to drive off in one of the last of the true pieces of petrol-powered paradise - a screaming V10 supercar.

It's an Audi R8, a car closely related to the Lamborghini Gallardo, and it's fitted with the V10 normally aspirated engine, which gives it one of the most evocative soundtracks in the automotive world.

It's a 2020 model, still worth an amazing £92,000 - and that's partly thanks to its amazing spec, but also down to the fact it has only covered 35,000 miles.

BOTB's R8 is still worth £92,000 | BOTB

A true enthusiast's machine, it's finished in gleaming white and complemented with a dark leather interior. It has a place cemented as a future classic, for sure.

And someone is going to be lucky enough to win it for just 23p, because it's one of BOTB's bargain prize draw cars.

It's just been announced, so there are plenty of entries left, and four days to buy tickets, but sales are likely to ramp up quickly, so make sure you cash in soon to ensure you don't miss out.

Audi's V10 engine sounds amazing at full chat | BOTB

As with all BOTB dream car giveaways, you don't need to accept the car if you win. If you'd rather, you can opt for a cash prize instead. And this time it's £65,000.

Obviously, most entrants will choose to buy more than one ticket, and you might as well for that price. And the more tickets you buy, the more chances you have of winning the car.

All you have to do is click here to go to the deal page.

Sign up or login, buy a ticket or opt for a monthly subscription, and sit back and hope for a phone call.