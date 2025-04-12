Anua the affordable K-Beauty brand worth knowing — Now available to shop at Boots | Boots

Anua is the minimalist beauty brand that gives you hydrated, plump skin.

If you are searching for a new skincare range and haven't jumped on the K-Beauty trend yet then now is the time. Searches for K-Beauty (Korean beauty) have exploded over recent years with everyone on TikTok embracing the trend.

Originating in South Korea, this beauty trend centres around skincare and makeup products that promote a healthy, hydrated, and naturally glowing complexion, often referred to as "glass skin." This approach typically involves a multi-step skincare routine and the use of innovative ingredients and formulations.

Anua is a Korean skincare brand that has gone viral on TikTok for its gentle, natural ingredients and simple yet effective skincare routines. It was first launched in 2019 and is now available to shop in Boots online and in store.

These products soothe skin and encourage a healthy "glass skin" glow, using Heartleaf extract, a Korean botanical known for calming skin troubles. These are my top five favourite products from the brand.

Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam £11.70 | Boots

A delicate, light foam cleanser, infused with Heartleaf Extract, gently cleanses deep within the pores to remove impurities and exfoliate dead skin cells. It’s really gentle on your skin and perfect for daily use.

Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil £14.40 | Boots

This cleansing oil effectively removes impurities while providing hydrating relief for acne-prone skin. The cleansing oil should be the first step in your evening skincare routine to help remove makeup.

Niacinamide 10% and TXA 4% Serum £19.80 | Boots

The powerful trio of skincare ingredients - 10% Niacinamide, 4% Tranexamic Acid and 2% Arbutin - target dull skin, and enlarged pores. A clinical study showed improved skin after just two weeks of use.

Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner £17.10 | Boots

Hydrating daily toner with heartleaf water for smooth and even skin. It contains 77% Heartleaf, balances your skin’s PH level and soothes redness.

7 Rice Ceramide Hydrating Barrier Serum £24 | Boots

A hydrating serum that balances moisture to reduce sebum and leave your skin nourished, moisturised, and glowing. The serum soothes, hydrates and gives you brighter, clearer skin.

To shop the full range of Anua Skincare products head over to Boots.com

