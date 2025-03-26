Amazon Spring Sale 2025: How long does it last – and which deals are worth it?

The Amazon Spring Sale ends on March 31placeholder image
The Amazon Spring Sale ends on March 31 | Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale ends on 31 March. Find the best current UK deals on tech, homeware and beauty – all in one place.

The Amazon Spring Sale is back for 2025, offering shoppers across Scotland and the UK the chance to snap up seasonal essentials at lower prices. From deep discounts on household names to time-limited daily deals, there’s something for everyone – but the savings won’t last forever.

Here’s what you need to know about when the event ends, how to find the best offers, and which deals are worth your attention.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale finish?

This year’s event is set to wrap up at 11:59PM on Sunday, 31 March 2025. The online giant typically refreshes its offers each morning, with many products on limited-time or limited-stock discounts – so if you spot something at a great price, it’s wise not to wait.

Which categories are reduced?

Amazon’s Spring Sale spans a wide range of departments, with new markdowns rolling out daily – and sometimes hourly – in popular areas such as:

Home and kitchen

Outdoor and gardening

Cleaning and organisation

Tech and electronics

Fashion and accessories

Health and beauty

Look out for “Lightning Deals” and “Deals of the Day”, which are often among the biggest savings – but also the fastest to sell out.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals to shop now

📺 Fire TV Stick 4K – 42% off

The latest-generation streaming stick supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Now £34.99 (was £59.99) – ideal for upgrading any TV setup.

Buy on Amazon

📱 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 – 16% off

A compact Android tablet with 64GB storage and an 8.7-inch screen, perfect for travel or casual use. Just £106.88, down from £127.72.

View the tablet deal

🪟 Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 – 44% off

A Scottish spring isn’t complete without clean windows. This best-selling vac is now £44.99, down from £79.99.

Grab it here

🧽 Shark Steam Mop – 25% off

Fight dirt with steam power. The SteamScrubber model includes rotating pads and a steam blaster, now £119.99 (was £159.99).

Get the Shark mop

🥤 SodaStream Terra – 46% off

Turn your tap water into sparkling in seconds. This bundle is now just £59.59, down from £109.99.

Shop the SodaStream deal

🌞 CeraVe SPF30 Moisturiser Duo – 29% off

A skin-friendly daily moisturiser with sun protection – get two bottles for £23.50, down from £33.

Shop CeraVe

🌿 LEGO Botanicals Succulents – 16% off

This bestselling set includes nine buildable artificial plants, perfect for mindful décor. Now £38.00, was £44.99.

Get the LEGO set

☕ De’Longhi Magnifica S Coffee Machine – 20% off

Enjoy café-quality espresso and cappuccino at home. Now £279.99, down from £349.

Buy on Amazon

Is it better to buy now or wait?

Amazon sometimes drops bonus offers near the end of a sale event – but the truth is, many of the most in-demand products are already selling out. If there’s something you need (or have been eyeing), it’s often safer to buy early.

Want to make sure you’re getting real value? Tools like CamelCamelCamel can track historical prices so you can judge if a deal is truly a bargain.

Expert tips for shopping the Spring Sale

Use alerts and wishlists to monitor items you’re interested in

Bundle buys often offer better value than single-item deals

Stick to trusted brands if you’re unsure on quality

The Amazon Spring Sale offers a solid chance to save on everyday items – but only if you act before Sunday 31 March.

