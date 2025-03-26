The Amazon Spring Sale ends on March 31 | Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale ends on 31 March. Find the best current UK deals on tech, homeware and beauty – all in one place.

The Amazon Spring Sale is back for 2025, offering shoppers across Scotland and the UK the chance to snap up seasonal essentials at lower prices. From deep discounts on household names to time-limited daily deals, there’s something for everyone – but the savings won’t last forever.

Here’s what you need to know about when the event ends, how to find the best offers, and which deals are worth your attention.

When does the Amazon Spring Sale finish?

This year’s event is set to wrap up at 11:59PM on Sunday, 31 March 2025. The online giant typically refreshes its offers each morning, with many products on limited-time or limited-stock discounts – so if you spot something at a great price, it’s wise not to wait.

Which categories are reduced?

Amazon’s Spring Sale spans a wide range of departments, with new markdowns rolling out daily – and sometimes hourly – in popular areas such as:

Look out for “Lightning Deals” and “Deals of the Day”, which are often among the biggest savings – but also the fastest to sell out.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals to shop now

📺 Fire TV Stick 4K – 42% off

The latest-generation streaming stick supports Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Now £34.99 (was £59.99) – ideal for upgrading any TV setup.

📱 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 – 16% off

A compact Android tablet with 64GB storage and an 8.7-inch screen, perfect for travel or casual use. Just £106.88, down from £127.72.

🪟 Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 – 44% off

A Scottish spring isn’t complete without clean windows. This best-selling vac is now £44.99, down from £79.99.

🧽 Shark Steam Mop – 25% off

Fight dirt with steam power. The SteamScrubber model includes rotating pads and a steam blaster, now £119.99 (was £159.99).

🥤 SodaStream Terra – 46% off

Turn your tap water into sparkling in seconds. This bundle is now just £59.59, down from £109.99.

🌞 CeraVe SPF30 Moisturiser Duo – 29% off

A skin-friendly daily moisturiser with sun protection – get two bottles for £23.50, down from £33.

🌿 LEGO Botanicals Succulents – 16% off

This bestselling set includes nine buildable artificial plants, perfect for mindful décor. Now £38.00, was £44.99.

☕ De’Longhi Magnifica S Coffee Machine – 20% off

Enjoy café-quality espresso and cappuccino at home. Now £279.99, down from £349.

Is it better to buy now or wait?

Amazon sometimes drops bonus offers near the end of a sale event – but the truth is, many of the most in-demand products are already selling out. If there’s something you need (or have been eyeing), it’s often safer to buy early.

Want to make sure you’re getting real value? Tools like CamelCamelCamel can track historical prices so you can judge if a deal is truly a bargain.

Expert tips for shopping the Spring Sale

• Use alerts and wishlists to monitor items you’re interested in

• Bundle buys often offer better value than single-item deals

• Stick to trusted brands if you’re unsure on quality