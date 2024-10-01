Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: What it is, when it is, and what to expect
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Retail giant Amazon is gearing up to launch its first big sale event since July's Prime Day.
The Prime Big Deal Days, which is becoming a regular October event, will be taking place this year on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9.
It's likely to be one of the biggest sales blowouts of the year, with Amazon bosses saying Prime members will be eligible to save money on dozens of big brands, and a few early deals have already started to trickle through.
Among the early deals we've spotted already are 50 per cent off Ring cameras and doorbells, including a Blink Video Doorbell and a Ring Outdoor Camera bundle.
The brands we know are most likely to see discounted on the two days include Bose, FitBit, Oral B, Sony, Elemis, ghd, Ninja, Samsung, Barbie, L’Oréal, and Shark.
To cash in on all the savings, customers will need to have a Prime membership subscription, and Amazon is offering a month's free trial for the service, which usually costs £8.99 per month.
Not only does Prime membership give you fast and free delivery, it will unlock access to film and TV services, Amazon Music, photo storage, books and more.
Visit www.amazon.co.uk/primebigdealdays to shop early deals and make the most of Prime Day savings.