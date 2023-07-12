Prime Day offers some massive discounts on Amazon products and services but which should you get?

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sifting through all the deals on Amazon products during Prime Day is a headache. Figuring out which of all the Amazon products and services are worth investing in is hard too. I've been covering Prime Day deals since it started in 2015, and with the help of my team, I've checked thousands of Prime Day 2023 deals and have found the ones on Amazon products and services that are worth getting.

The first tip you should know about Prime Day is that if you do buy something today that you find cheaper on Amazon within the next week, then it will refund the price difference. That also applies to Amazon products, although you'll unlikely see better prices than these before Black Friday.

I've been using and reviewing Amazon's own-brand products since the first Fire Tablets came out in 2011. Amazon Prime Day is the best time to pick these up. They generally only get these huge discounts on Prime Day and Black Friday. Barring the Kindle e-book readers, Amazon products are generally good but not outstanding. However, the discounts on Prime Day make them easily some of the best bang-for-buck products you can buy.

In particular, focus on the Amazon Fire tablets, Echo speakers and smart displays, Kindles, Fire TV sticks and Ring and other home security products.

Best Amazon Product Prime Day Deals in the UK

We'll start with some of the best Amazon product deals and Prime Day offers you should consider. If you want to see all the Prime Day offers, click here to go to Amazon, or if you want to see Amazon product deals click here.

4-months' Amazon Music Unlimited FREE

This one is a bit of a no-brainer. Amazon is offering its Music Unlimited service absolutely free for four months.

Save money right now by stopping your Spotify or Apple Music subscription, and take advantage of Amazon's high-quality music streaming service with 100 million songs. It offers high-resolution audio than Spotify, so if you've got the right speakers, you'll get better sound. If you don't like it, switch back when the offer ends. Depending on your current service, you could save up to £68 with this deal.

Amazon Warehouse 30% off selected products

Amazon Warehouse is where all those things people have bought then regretted go to live. I've bought plenty of things from Amazon Warehouse, and often, the products have been taken out of the box and returned as is. Amazon then checks and replaces anything missing, putting these nearly new items on sale for a discount.

For a limited time during Prime Day, many products have an extra 30% discount, making this a brilliant place to hunt for Prime Day bargains. These can include Amazon's own-brand products.

All products also have a proper warranty, so you can return them without any quibbles, if you end up with a dud.

Fire TV Stick and Cube

The Fire TV Stick is popular for a reason. Smart TVs are ok, but devices like the Fire Stick offer a slicker experience than most. You also get a better (and better supported) selection of apps and Fire TV Sticks work well with Amazon Echo speakers, too, meaning better TV audio. Amazon has discounted loads of them this Prime Day, but I recommend getting the top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick 4K Max if you have a 4K TV or the basic Fire TV Stick if you have an HD TV in the bedroom. Get both with the TV controls so you don't have to switch to your TV's remote control to change volume or other settings.

The Fire TV Cube is also a smart speaker, but for the extra price, I'd recommend getting a Fire Stick and an Echo speaker, which is cheaper and will be more versatile.

1. Fire TV Stick 4K Max | streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)

2. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | HD streaming device

3. Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming media player with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD

Amazon Fire Tablet Prime Day Deals

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Things to be aware of are that the Fire Tablets have Amazon's own app store and custom Android interface. This is not as slick as stock Google Android or the iPadOS so be prepared for some annoyances. Saying that if you want a tablet to keep the kids quiet or predominantly for video streaming and social media/web browsing, then they are very hard to beat on price. Try and spend a little extra and go for the Amazon Fire HD 8 or 10 rather than the underpowered Fire 7 tablet.

Fire tablets usually come with ads that pop up on the lock screen or without ads for an extra fee. This year Amazon is almost exclusively discounting the "with ads" models. If that's a deal breaker, we've got some other tablet deals on the page.

There are specific kids' tablets that come at a slight premium. You get a tantrum-proof case covering the tablet and a 2-year free replacement warranty regardless of how it broke, providing peace of mind. You also get one year of Amazon Kids+, which gives access to thousands of books, apps and games. In the past, I've recommended avoiding these and getting the normal tablet with a third-party case. However, in recent years, Amazon has made these much more reasonably priced, so they're great tablets for kids.

1. Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | 8-inch HD display, 32 GB | 30% faster processor | Designed for portable entertainment

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 64 GB, Black - with Ads

3. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids | for ages 3–7 | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB | Sky Blue Kid-Proof Case

3. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet | 8-inch | Ages 3–7 | Kid-Proof Case | 32 GB | Red Kid-Proof Case

4. Amazon Fire Max 11 | 11-inch display | Octa-core processor | 4 GB RAM | 14-hr battery life | 64 GB | Grey |

Check out all Amazon Amazon Fire tablet Prime Day deals right here.

Kindle Prime Day Deals

Kindle e-book readers haven't changed much since Amazon first launched in 2007. Constant small, iterative improvements do add up, though, and the latest Kindles offer sharp text that's easy on the eyes.

There are two main types of Kindle, the bog-standard version and the Paperwhite. Both have 300PPI for sharp text and 16GB of storage. They also have backlights so you can read in the dark, but the Paperwhite has more which means it can be brighter but is also more uniform, so there aren't many differences in screen brightness. The Paperwhite is slightly larger at 6.8 inches versus the 6-inch Kindle. All that said the basic Kindle offers most of the features and performance of the Paperwhite for £40 less, making it the best value Kindle on offer this Prime Day.

You can get the same Kindles for kid versions, including a cover, over 1000 books and a 2-year replacement guarantee.

Finally, there's the Kindle Scribe. This is a cross between a notepad and ereader with a 10.2-inch screen. You can draw, write, convert messy handwriting into text, and email your notes. It's lovely and slick, but at almost £500 RRP it's a luxury.

1. Kindle (2022 release) | The lightest and most compact Kindle, now with a 6", 300 ppi high-resolution display and double the storage | With ads | Black

2. Kindle Paperwhite | 16 GB, now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light | With ads | Black

3. Kindle Kids (2022 release) | Includes a cover, access to over a thousand books and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, Space Whale

4. Kindle Scribe (2022 release) Essentials Bundle including Kindle - 64GB, Premium Pen, Black, Amazon Fabric Folio Cover with Magnetic Attach and Power Adapter

Prime Day Echo Speaker Deals

The Amazon Echo has changed how we interact with tech and listen to podcasts and music. The newer Echo Show smart displays add a screen to the mix, making them brilliant kitchen companions. Amazon offers deals on its Echo speakers and Echo Show devices this Prime Day.

Amazon's Echo Dot is a better radio than most standalone radios

The Echo speakers come in a few flavours. The Echo Studio is the big one, with punchy sound and some serious audio tech inside supporting hi-res audio. It also works well with Fire TVs so you can cut out the weedy speaks most flat-screens have and enjoy movies even more. All of this comes at a hefty price, £164.99 to be exact.

In the middle of the pack is the Echo. This ball-like speaker is surprisingly capable, and at £49.99, this Prime Day offers the best bang for your buck.

Amazon has two cheap Echo speakers to consider. The Echo Dot is the better of the two in terms of sound, but the new Echo Pop is surprisingly decent. I'd spend the extra £4 and opt for the Dot in this case. It makes for a great kid's bedroom speaker. You can get Echo Dot speakers with cute designs for kids for a little extra.

1. Echo (4th generation, 2020 release) | Premium sound Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker with Dolby, smart home hub and Alexa | Charcoal

2. Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 release) | Bigger vibrant sound Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

3. Echo Studio | Amazon's best-sounding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker | Dolby Atmos, spatial audio, smart home hub and Alexa | Charcoal

4. Echo Pop | Full sound compact Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

Check out all Amazon Echo speaker Prime Day deals right here

Prime Day Echo Show Deals

The Echo Show is basically an Echo speaker attached to a tablet. They come in a range of sizes to suit most spaces but have found a home in many kitchens thanks to the ability to request and view recipes while your hands are covered in food. They also work really well with most smart home tech, like video doorbells and double as a lovely photo gallery. There are four sizes: the giant 15.6-inch Echo Show 15, the 10-inch Echo Show 10, the Echo Show 8 and the diddy Echo Show 5.

Echo Show 5 | 2nd generation

The Show 15 is designed to be wall mounted (but doesn't have to be) and also functions more like a TV as it has a Fire TV built-in. The others are free-standing and come with basic access to apps. Recent models (and the ones on sale today) also have cameras, so you can use them for video calls.

1. Echo Show 8 | 2nd generation (2021 release), HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera | Charcoal

2. Echo Show 10 (3rd generation) | HD smart display with motion and Alexa, Charcoal Fabric

3. All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) | Smart display and alarm clock with clearer sound | Cloud blue