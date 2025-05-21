Bag yourself some massive savings in Amazon Essentials Week | Amazon

Amazon’s new Everyday Essentials Week is here – and these 25 deals are the only ones you need to know about if you want to stock up and save big.

Amazon’s first ever Everyday Essentials Week has landed – and if you’re smart about it, you could stock up on everything from shampoo to pet food while pocketing some serious savings.

Running until 11.59pm on Tuesday 27 May, the seven-day event promises up to 40% off the everyday items we all buy on repeat – from brands like Andrex, Fairy, Oatly and Maybelline, to Amazon’s own household ranges.

We’ve combed through hundreds of offers to find the 25 very best-value picks across beauty, health, groceries, cleaning and pet care – all at genuinely lower prices than we’ve seen for weeks.

And here’s the kicker:

If you bought everything on this list, you’d save a massive £183.59 off regular prices – and if you really went for it and bought in bulk you’d save even more AND be stocked up for weeks, if not months, on your daily essentials.

Here are the 25 standout Amazon Essentials Week deals to grab now:

Beauty

REDKEN Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo

A salon-grade shampoo that strengthens damaged hair and reduces breakage with every wash.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

The cult multi-purpose balm for dry, sensitive or irritated skin – a must for any family first aid kit.

Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid

A dermatologist favourite that gently cleanses while locking in moisture.

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Eraser Concealer

This cult concealer’s price rarely drops this low – grab it while it lasts.

L’Oreal ELVIVE Growth Booster Shampoo

A high-street hero for anyone after fuller, stronger hair.

Grocery

Andrex Ultimate Quilts Toilet Tissue (24 Rolls)

Soft, thick and seriously good value – bulk-buy while it’s discounted.

Finish Ultimate Plus Dishwasher Tablets (105 Tabs)

Top-rated cleaning power with an eco-conscious formula.

PG Tips Original, 160 Teabags

One of Britain’s favourite brews, now just over 3p a cup.

Grind Coffee Beans, 1kg

A big saving on a premium house blend – barista quality at home.

Oatly Barista (6 x 1L)

The go-to for creamy plant-based coffee – this multipack rarely dips this low.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Gift Bar

A giant treat for any chocoholic – or a stash for sneaky midweek snacks.

Health & Personal Care

Lil-Lets Teens Night Pads (10 Pack)

A discreet and comfortable essential for young users, now even cheaper.

Listerine Total Care Mouthwash (1000ml)

Keep your whole mouth healthy with this supersized daily rinse.

Colgate Max White Ultimate Whitening Toothpaste

One of the most powerful whitening formulas – and not often discounted.

Gaviscon Double Action Mint Liquid (500ml)

Relief for heartburn and indigestion – stock up while it’s cheaper.

HIGH5 Caffeine Energy Gels (20 x 66g)

Perfect for long runs, cycling or energy boosts during festivals or work.

Cleaning & Household

Ecover Zero Dishwasher Tablets (24 Pack)

Fragrance-free, eco-friendly cleaning power for those with sensitivities.

Duck Fresh Discs Toilet Cleaner (Pack of 5)

A smart and fresh alternative to bleach blocks – smells amazing too.

Dettol Lavender Laundry Sanitiser (4x1.5L)

Eliminates odours and bacteria even in cool washes.

Bin Buddy Surf’s Up Bin Freshener (3 Pack)

Tackles smelly bins with a refreshing beachy scent.

Pet

CESAR Natural Goodness Casserole (24x)

A quality wet food option for picky pooches, now nearly half price.

Pedigree Biscrok Gravy Bones (Pack of 12)

Crunchy, meaty treats your dog will go mad for – at a bulk-bargain price.

James Wellbeloved Small Breed Dry Dog Food (7.5kg)

Hypoallergenic and vet-approved – and now excellent value.

Simple Solution Extreme Stain Remover

A miracle spray for accidents on carpets and furniture.

Breeder Celect All-Natural Cat Litter

Biodegradable, non-clumping litter that controls odour and mess.