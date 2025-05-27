Rare deal: Apple AirPod Pro 2s are at a record low price on Amazon | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Apple doesn’t often do discounts – which is why this £40 price drop on its best wireless earbuds is causing a stir

Apple doesn’t discount often – which is why this new deal on the AirPods Pro 2 is turning heads. Right now, you can pick up a pair for £189 on Amazon – that’s £40 off the usual price and the lowest they’ve been since Christmas, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

So what makes these earbuds worth it – even at full price?

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s most advanced earbuds yet, with powerful active noise cancellation, adaptive transparency mode, and an upgraded H2 chip for improved audio quality, voice clarity and battery life. With four sizes of silicone ear tips included (XS to L), they’re designed to offer a secure and customisable fit for a wide range of users.

They’re also IP54 rated for dust, sweat and water resistance, and come with a USB-C MagSafe charging case that includes a built-in speaker and lanyard loop. If you’ve got a recent iPhone, you’ll unlock even more features, including personalised spatial audio and Siri control via simple head movements.

New in this version are hearing health tools, including a scientifically validated hearing test and real-time hearing protection – making them more than just a music or podcast companion.

This price drop is listed as a limited-time deal, and it’s already marked as Amazon’s Choice – so don’t expect it to stick around for long.

AirPods Pro 2 rarely fall this low in price – especially with free delivery and returns – so if you’ve been waiting, now’s a very good time.

Also consider:

While AirPods Pro 2 are ideal for iPhone users, alternatives like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are strong contenders, especially for Android. Retailers such as Currys and John Lewis also occasionally run bundle deals and warranty extras worth checking.

