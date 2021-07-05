Celebrated Italian keeper Gianluigi switched between two pairs of Adidas Predator Pros as he helped his team to victory against Belgium

Gianluigi Donnarumma favours the Predator Pro Gloves

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

His Predator Pro gloves match his boots - and are fitted with 288 spikes designed to help the goalie punch the ball.

Donnarumma’s striking kit helped him assist his team to a 2-1 victory over Belgium Euro quarter final - and caused the gloves to start trending as a Google retail search term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traditionally, the Predator range is celebrated for its boots - they were favoured by David Beckham during his career.

However the Predator Pro gloves are increasingly popular with goalkeepers. The 288 spikes help goalkeepers punch crosses - and have certainly helped Donnarumma during his time in goal, as he has made many quality saves this tournament.

England goalie Aaron Ramsdale also favours the spiky gloves.

According to the Adidas online shop, "The adidas hybrid-cut goalkeeper gloves offer great grip and shock absorption with URG 2.0 foam.”

"The palm flexes in all the right places, mimicking the natural movements of the hand.

"Demonskin elements spread across the punching zone and stretchy knit backhand, helping you master the ball. A compressive strapless cuff gives you a secure fit and lockdown."

Italy and Spain will meet in the first semi final of Euro 2020.

The semi final match between Italy and Spain will be aired live on BBC One.

What are the odds on Italy vs Spain?

Italy are hot favourites with online bookies to extend their 32-game unbeaten run against Spain in the semi finals of Euro 2020.

Punters can get odds of 6/4 on Italy winning, with Spain 2/1 to reach the Euros final, according to comparison site oddschecker.com.