47 Skin: The skincare range restoring confidence in hundreds of customers | 47 Skin

47 Skin’s Silver Chitoderm formula is quietly building a loyal following – here’s how it works and why dermatologists are backing it.

Dealing with persistent breakouts can make skincare feel like an endless cycle of trial and error. However, a game-changing ingredient, Silver Chitoderm, is transforming this experience and boosting the confidence of hundreds of thousands globally.

The dermatologist-approved innovation sits at the heart of 47 Skin’s award-winning products, offering a simple yet powerful routine that promotes clearer, healthier-looking skin. If you’re ready for a skincare routine that truly works, this dermatologist-approved brand might just be exactly what you need.

Silver Chitoderm is a unique fusion of silver and chitosan, developed to target the root cause of breakouts. Clinically proven to kill 99.9% of blemish-causing bacteria, it not only tackles active spots but also helps prevent new ones from forming.

The 2-Step Cleanse & Protect Routine

If you're new to 47 Skin then the 2-Step Cleanse & Protect Routine is the perfect starter kit. It works morning and evening to cleanse, treat, and protect your skin in just a few minutes:

Everyday Cleanser

Dispense 1–2 pumps onto damp skin and gently massage in circular motions

Rinse with a damp face cloth.

Serum

Apply 1–2 pumps after cleansing, morning and evening.

Smooth gently over your face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

The serum is where the magic of Silver Chitoderm truly shines. It actively works to prevent breakouts while fading marks and promoting an even, radiant complexion.

This bundle is dermatologist-approved and specifically formulated for blemish-prone skin. It’s not about quick fixes, it's about long-term, visible results that make you feel good in your skin every day.

