A sofa - it’s such an integral part of the home and an important furniture purchase

14 of the best sofas you can buy right now

It’s one of the most expensive purchases you are likely to make in terms of your home, whether you have just bought your first house, moved in to an unfurnished rental property or are simply looking to replace one that has reached the end of its usability.

For that reason, a sofa is also something you are going to want to keep for many years - so it’s vital that you make the right choice when you are looking to make a purchase.

The good news is that there’s lots of choice out there - but that can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve scoured the high street and online retailers to put together this guide of 14 of the best sofas that you can buy right now with just a few clicks of a button.

What do I need to consider when buying a sofa?

The first thing to consider when buying a sofa is how much space you have. It might sound obvious, but measure the space you have available - and also measure the width and height of your door frame. The last thing anybody wants on delivery day is to find that your new piece of furniture won’t even fit through your front door or overwhelms your room when you’ve got it in situ.

Once you have these measurements, you’ll be able to compare them to the measurements given on all the retailers’ websites to be sure it’s suitable for your needs. This should help you determine whether you want a two seater, three seater or something even bigger.

The second thing to consider is your budget. There are a huge amount of suppliers out there, and the prices for sofas of any size can vary from a few hundred to a few thousand. There’s plenty of choice, no matter what price bracket you’re looking in and we’ve included sofas from low to high price points.

The third thing to do is to consider what style you want. There’s lots of styles out there, from the classic Chesterfield to more contemporary looks. The right one for you is simply the one that catches your eye and will compliment any existing decor you have.

The fourth thing to consider is colour. We’ve made sure to include sofas which are available in a wide range of colours and patterns so it will be easy to choose something that catches your eye and, again, compliments are exisiting style choices you’ve already made for the room. The good news is that a lot of suppliers will send colour swatches for free ahead of purchase, so you can be sure you’ve got the right shade for you.

Once you’ve made all those choices, it’s time to start shopping. Take a look through our gallery below of 14 of the best sofas you can be right now and see which one is for you.

Oscar Button Set Sofa Oscar Button Set Sofa £826.00 Sophiscated look 4/5 Sizes available: Two seater, two and a half seater, three seater Fabrics available: Multiple fabrics available including cotton/linen, wool, leather, velvet and tweed. Colours available: Multiple colours available including black, blue, brown, pink, purple and neutrals. Prices: Priced between £826 and £3,204, depending on the size of the sofa and fabric and colour chosen. Delivery time: Available to deliver in six to eight weeks. If you want a classic, formal look then the Oscar button sofa is for you. The shape and detailed is sophisticated, with the button arms and back being accentuated by the button seat. Buy now

Belgravia Luxe Chenille U-Shape Corner Sofa Belgravia Luxe Chenille U-Shape Corner Sofa £1599.00 Full family comfort 4.5/5 Sizes available: Large u-shape Fabrics available: Luxe chenille Colours available: A neutral colour called champagne campaign and a grey colour called shades of grey. Prices: £1,599 Delivery time: Available to deliver now Made from a soft velvet fabric, this stylish u-shaped sofa is big enough for the whole family to relax on at once. Perfect for those Sunday film days. It will comfortably set a minimum of four people - although more will fit if everyone’s happy to get cosy or their are little ones. There’s deep high back cushions for the ultimate comfort. The only thing that you do have to decide on is who is going to get to use the footstools. Buy now

Chesterfield Crystal Sofa In Buckingham Style Chesterfield Crystal Sofa In Buckingham Style £1220.40 Glamorous choice 4.5/5 Sizes available: Two seater Fabrics available: Velvet Colours available: Multiple colours available including ruby, lime, grey, pearl, fudge, post box and blush. Prices: £1,220.40 Delivery time: Available to deliver in four to ten weeks. This beautiful sofa, which is handcrafted here in the UK, feels and looks extremely luxurious. It features a raised back, deep buttoned arms and back complemented with a buttoned front border. It’s also embellished with crystal buttons on the front and lines of studs on the arms. It offers traditional vintage style - with a bit of bling for those of us who love sparkle. Buy now

Palermo Genuine Italian Leather Sofa Settee Tabak Brown Palermo Genuine Italian Leather 3 Seater Sofa Settee Tabak Brown £1049.00 Classic leather look 4/5 Sizes available: Three seater Fabrics available: Leather Colours available: Multiple colours available including tan, chocolate, wine, apricot, green and dark grey. Delivery time: Available to deliver in eight to ten weeks. This is a quality 100% genuine Italian leather sofa which features solid wooden feet. Add character and stylish design to any room in the house with this. It has fibre filled back and seat cushions, allowing the settee to retain its shape and comfort. The advantage of a leather sofa of course is that it will easily wipe clean so it’s functional as well as fantastic-looking. Buy now

Alwinton Sofa Alwinton Sofa £2163.00 Sumptious comfort 4.5/5 Sizes available: Multiple sizes available including two seater, two and a half seater, three seater, four seater and grand corner unit. Fabrics available: Multiple fabrics available including velvet, cotton mix, cord and linen Colours available: Multiple colours available including biscuit, rose, terracotta, saffron and peacock, along via various patterns including wildflowers. Prices: Priced between £2,163 and 5,622, depending on the size of the sofa and fabric and colour chosen. Delivery time: Available to deliver in May. The Alwinton with its iconic Howard arm is the all-time bestseller from Sofas and Stuff, and it’s easy to see why. It has a timeless style with a deep and comfy seat for you to really sink in to so you’ll feel relaxed as soon as you sit down. It’s also made right here in Britain. Buy now

Rasc Sofa Rasc 3 Seater Sofa £569.99 Eye-catching design 5/5 Sizes available: Two seater loveseat and three seater sofa Fabrics available: Velvet and polyester blend Colours available: Black and orange. Prices: Priced between £559 and £569, depending on the size chosen. Delivery time: Available to deliver in ten to 12 weeks. If you’re looking for a sofa that really well be the centrepiece of the room then look no further. This is the one for you. This is the kind of sofa that you design the rest of your space around and will be sure to be the topic of conversation with every guest you invite in to your home. The sofa, as well as having a truly unique design, has foam filled backs and pocket sprung seating so not only is it a statement piece - at a brilliant price - but it provides a supportive and comfortable sit. Please note, due to the nature of patch-working, the item delivered will differ from item shown in the picture but will have the same pattern as a variant. Buy now

Matilda Velvet Two Seater Sofa Matilda Velvet Two Seater Sofa £199.00 Sustainable choice 4/5 Sizes available: Two seater. Fabrics available: Recycled materials Colours available: Six colours: grey, rose pink, bottle green, peacock blue, navy and taupe Prices: £199 Delivery time: Available to deliver in four days. This ia a beautiful modern sofa that can be delivered to your home in just a matter of days, so you can soon be enjoying a relaxing evening sat on it. It has been designed with a curved shell back and stunning gold-coloured legs, as well as a foam filled seat - and all at a bargain price that’s kind to your bank balance. It’s made from 100% recycled materials made using 52 recycled plastic bottles, so it’s kind to the environment too. Buy now

Burlington Velvet Love Seat Burlington Velvet Love Seat £2100.00 Sleek look 4.5/5 Sizes available: Love seat Fabrics available: Velvet Colours available: Silver grey Prices: £2,100 Delivery time: Available to deliver in 18 to 20 weeks. This gorgeous loveseat style sofa is just what you need if you’re short on space. It’s a litle smaller than a typical two-seater sofa, but it has enough space for two people to cuddle up on - hence the name. Its lovely deep seat is feather-wrapped and the fixed-spring back provides additional support and added all-round comfort. You’ll really look forward to sinking in to this at the end of a long day. Buy now

Fernsby Sofa Fernsby Sofa £2599.00 4/5 Sizes available: Two seater and three seater Fabrics available: Recycled velvet, chenille velvet and recycled weave. Colours available: Five different colours of velvet are available, including moss, mustard and navy blue and the recycled weave is available in silver. Prices: £2,599 Delivery time: Available in four to six weeks. This sofa boasts plump pillow-top seats and an abundance of cushions, but it still has a structured shape. It is the kind of sofa that invites you to sink in to it as soon as you see it, and you can move all the cushions in to just the right spot for you for your supreme comfort. It’s made from recycled materials too so you know it’s good for the planet too. Buy now

Kennedy Imitation Suede Sofa in Brown Kennedy Imitation Suede Sofa in Brown £406.00 4/5 Sizes available: Two seater and three seater Fabrics available: Imitation suede. Colours available: Brown Prices: £270.25 to £406 Delivery time: Delivery time not specified. This sofa is made from warm microsuede, a fabric that is soft and luxurious. Being brown, it is a great match for any decor and can easily be teamed with neutrals such as grey or beige or any colour of the rainbow. It’s also a great colour in terms of being forgiving towards any marks that may occur during every day use. The contrast beige stitching also gives an expensive feel, though the price is definitely not expensive. Buy now

Swyft Sofa in a Box Model 05 Linen 3 Seater Sofa Swyft Sofa in a Box Model 05 Linen 3 Seater Sofa £995.00 Quick delivery 4.5/5 Sizes available: Two seater, three seater and a love seat. Fabrics available: Linen. Colours available: Blush, turquoise or pumice. Prices: £795 to £995, depending on the size chosen. Delivery time: Dispatch within two to ten working days. Covered in a luxurious and stain resistant linen fabric, this is a great sofa choice for a busy household which is perhaps prone to the odd mess or spill. The chunky armrests and seat offer plenty of support while you relax and unwind, while the dark wooden legs and curved lines give a retro feel. As the name suggests, this sofa does literally come in a box so it’s ideal if you need a sofa quickly however be aware that this does mean that some self assembly requires - although the brand promise this is quick and easy and will only take one person five minutes. Buy now

Sorrento Sofa Sorrento Sofa £2789.99 Reclining sofa 4/5 Sizes available: Two seater, three seater, two seater electric recliner, three seater electric recliner and corner electric recliner. Fabrics available: Linen. Colours available: Five colours available including silver, grey, taupe, blue and mink. Prices: £989 to £2,789.99, depending on the size chosen. Delivery time: Available for delivery in 19 weeks. Relax in style with this sofa, which is available in standard or as a recliner. It’s made with high quality, durable fabric which will withstand all the needs of every day life and will keep looking great for years to come. If you choose the recliner option then all it takes is the press of a button for you to literally put your feet up. This might the perfect sofa for those much needed power naps. Buy now

Darcey sofa Darcey Sofa £575.00 Classic design 4/5 Sizes available: Two seater, three seater, 3 seat chaise end and corner sofa. Fabrics available: Velvet or flat weave. Colours available: Eight colours available, including silver, charcoal, flamingo and lime. Prices: £575 to £1,095, depending on the size chosen. Delivery time: Available for delivery in 14 days to nine weeks, depending on the size chosen. This cool and classy sofa offers ultra-comfy deep seats, a modern look and trendy chunky dark wood feet. The scatter cushions are also included for extra comfort. Not only that, they really finish the look. Very chic and comtemporary. Buy now