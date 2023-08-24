Gamescom is well underway and the team at Microsoft are offering fans an exclusive look at upcoming games in a three day livestream event

Gamescom kicked off this week with an impressive two hour Opening Night Live which teased all the upcoming games for the next couple of years. The conference continues for another few days with gaming companies and developers using the time to show off upcoming projects.

Xbox have set up a huge booth at Gamescom and will be broadcasting live from the Cologne based event for three days. The Microsoft team have ensured that those unable to attend the event are still able to get in on the action and learn more about the company’s upcoming games.

Xbox have been fully covering Gamescom on their Xbox Wire page but will also be broadcasting three days of Live from the Show Floor. During the livestreams, fans will get the opportunity to see developer interviews, deep-dives and game play for huge titles including Alan Wake 2 , PAYDAY 3 and Forza Motorsport.

Xbox’s Phil Spencer will also be in attendance as fans are given a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Senua’s Saga: HellBlade 2 and the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of ID@Xbox. The livestream will also take gamers around the Xbox booth, meaning everyone from all over the world won’t miss a thing.

How to watch Xbox: Live from the Show Floor

Xbox: Live from the Show Floor will be broadcast on August 24 and August 25 between 3pm and 6pm UK time. The livestream will be broadcast on the following platforms:

What to expect from Xbox: Live from the Show Floor

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Forza Motorsport

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Jusant

Alan Wake 2

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The Elder Scrolls Online

ARA: History Untold