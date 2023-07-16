Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Carlos Alcaraz has won his first ever Wimbledon following a tense match against seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz has won Wimbledon for the first time. The 20-year-old won the final following a tense match against Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, beating the tennis ace with a score of 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Alcaraz, who is currently ranked No.1 in the WTA rankings, made his way through to the final after winning his semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev. The 20-year-old won the match with a 6-6-6 victory.

Novak Djokovic (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djokovic, who is currently ranked No.2 in the WTA rankings, secured his place in the final after he beat Jannik Sinner in the semi-final. The tennis player won the match after he was penalised by umpire Richard Haigh for causing a "hindrance" by shouting too loudly during the game.

The tennis stars played the final match of the tournament in front of a number of famous faces. Sat in the crowds at Centre Court were the likes of Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Emma Watson, Daniel Craig and Andy Murray.

Members of the Royal Family were also in attendance for the men’s final, with Prince William, Princess Catherine and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in the royal box.

Alcaraz’s win comes after Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s Wimbledon final for the first time. The tennis ace became the first unseeded Wimbledon champion in the Open Era, making history with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur.