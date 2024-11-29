Why taking a leaf out of mother nature’s book is the key to a low-cortisol Christmas

Claire Thomas, stay hydrated with herbal teas

In nature, the lead-up to Christmas is a time of rest and retreat, but modern life demands the opposite.

Instead of slowing down, the urge is to ramp everything up with long to-do lists, packed social calendars, and endless indulgences.

Eve Biology, a plant-based wellness brand based in Scotland and inspired by nature, understands the importance of balance, and its products and expert advice are designed to help women stay calm, nourished, and energised throughout the holiday season, and beyond.

Angela Patton, Founder of Eve Biology, explains, "Eve Biology’s plant-based ethos reflects the rhythms of nature and encourages women to prioritise their health by embracing the balance and intention of the seasons. Our low-cortisol steps can your stress levels in check so you can enjoy the magic of Christmas, and beyond."

Take a Christmas Walk and Breathe in the Fresh Air

Step outside into crisp winter air and take a brisk walk and whether you go through the woods, stroll on the beach, or simply visit the local park on the way to do the shopping, it’s going to do you good. Breathing deeply in nature helps reduce cortisol and clear the mind, giving a sense of calm and connection which is so needed in the Christmas chaos.

Savour Sweet Treats to Stifle Stress Hormones

Seasonal goodies and Christmas go hand in hand, but indulging in too much sugar at once can lead to blood sugar spikes, followed by energy crashes that trigger cortisol and adrenaline. Instead of overindulging, try spreading your treats throughout the day, so maybe make a batch of festive flapjack with oats, dried apricots, and cranberries as this will provide slow-releasing energy, while the natural sweetness of the fruit helps avoid the highs and lows of refined sugar. Enjoy a small piece of chocolate after dinner to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep your mood and mind balanced.

Fuel Up with an Eve Shake

When time is short, an Eve Shake can be your go-to festive helper because it’s packed with protein, adaptogens like Ashwagandha KSM-66, and essential nutrients so helps balance hormones, support gut health, and keep energy levels steady, all in one delicious drink.

Bring on the Essential Oils

Natural scents like lavender, frankincense, and nutmeg can help reduce cortisol levels and create a sense of tranquillity. Add a few drops to a diffuser and chill out while wrapping gifts, placing a lavender on your pillow for restful sleep, or using a peppermint oil roller on your wrists for a quick mood boost when things feel out of control. These simple aromatherapy tips can ground you and help you stay connected to the calming rhythm of nature.

Claire Thomas, a Nutritionist commenting on behalf of Eve Biology, comments, "This Christmas, we want women to focus on balance and nourishment, not restriction, so they can feel their best and enjoy the magic of the season. Foods rich in omega-3s, magnesium, and adaptogens, like those in Eve Biology’s shakes, are excellent for managing cortisol levels, reducing stress, and supporting overall wellbeing. Starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast like scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and spinach or porridge with yoghurt, nuts, and berries can set you up for success, and quick smoothies or an Eve Biology shake are perfect for busy mornings.

She adds, “Snack smart by keeping nuts, dried fruit, or dark chocolate on hand to avoid sugary highs, and enjoy warming meals like lentil soup with turmeric or turkey salad with pomegranate seeds, and you can stay hydrated with infused water or herbal teas like peppermint or chamomile, which are calming and aid digestion. Remember, nourishing your body and mind is about balance and this will help you feel your best so you can truly enjoy the festive season."

Eve Biology is a women’s wellness brand dedicated to helping women thrive at every stage of life. Its plant-based, science-backed solutions include hormone-balancing supplements and nutrient-rich shakes that support health, energy, and vitality.