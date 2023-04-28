A Which? survey from 3,000 people has determined the best seaside destinations in the UK - see if your favourite beach makes the list

The top 10 best and worst UK seaside towns according to Which? have been announced. This year’s winner is a historical village, well known for its stunning shorelines.

Bamburgh, Northumberland topped the consumer magazine’s list for the third year in a row. The rankings come from the results of a survey of over 3,000 holidaymakers rating their experiences at various UK seaside towns over the last 12 months. This year’s winner won over a legion of fans thanks to its beautiful beach, ancient castle and seaside charm.

The research was based on a list of criteria, including quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, and tourist attractions, as well as value for money. Bamburgh scored 88 percent, three percent more than second placed Dartmouth.

Bamburgh has a five star rating on Tripadvisor from 265 reviews. One review from February 2023 says: “Fabulous long sandy beach with fantastic views of Bamburgh Castle, Farne Islands and Holy Island.”

Another review, left in March 2023 says: “We visited Bamburgh a couple of years ago whilst holidaying nearby in Amble. One of the highlights for us and our dog, Glen, was a visit to the beach. This time as it was March, the weather was somewhat bracing, however we couldn’t deny Glen a run off lead as he absolutely loves the sand.”

10 best seaside towns

Children run through the sand dunes as the sun sets behind Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh, Northumberland 88 percent Dartmouth, Devon 85 percent Portstewart, Londonderry 84 percent Portmeirion, Gwynedd 83 percent St Andrews, Fife percent Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear 83 percent Southwold, Suffolk 82 percent Aldeburgh, Suffolk 81 percent St David’s, Pembrokeshire 81 percent Tobermory, Isle of Mull 81 percent

10 worst seaside towns