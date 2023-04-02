Here’s a list of new Netflix shows and films set to be released throughout April.

As we enter the month of April, popular streaming platform Netflix is set to roll out a slew of new original series and exclusive movies for viewers to enjoy throughout the month. Each week, Netflix adds new video to the streaming platform, and it can be difficult to discover exactly what you’re looking for.

As viewers try to find what’s interesting on Netflix, they often find themselves scrolling through endless pages of content, trying to decide what to watch. But fear not, as we have got you covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a new stand-up comedy special, Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique, to Lewis Capaldi’s Netflix original documentary, here’s everything you need to know about all the new releases that are coming to Netflix in April.

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2023?

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) Documentary

The new Netflix documentary will be out in April and follows the singer over several years with exclusive, never-before-seen footage. The documentary has been directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops).

Netflix said: “The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.

“Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.”

Beef Season 1

This new comedy-drama, which stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, is about a road rage incident that brings two strangers together. Amy Lau (Wong) is a self-made businesswoman with a picture-perfect life, while Danny Cho (Yeun) is a failed contractor with a chip on his shoulder. Their rivalry drives them throughout the 10-episode series as their lives and relationships become entangled in numerous ways.

Chupa

The movie Chupa, follows a young protagonist who visits Mexico to meet his family and befriends a baby chupacabra - a creature from South American folklore - which he names Chupa.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die lands on Netflix in the middle of April and is a spin off from the popular The Last Kingdom series which ended with its final season a year ago.

The Last Kingdom - Seven Kings Must Die (Original movie)

The events in the movie continue directly after the conclusion of Season 5. Uhtred came perilously close to failing in his attempt to reclaim his family’s castle in that episode. Even though he and his soldiers were outnumbered, Uhtred’s daughter rushed to their aid.

Bebbanburg appeared doomed to burn even before Uhtred entered the city, but the weather changed, bringing storm clouds and rain that put out the fires. King Edward was not pleased to learn that Uhtred, despite his promise to submit, intended to keep Bebbanburg neutral in the event of conflict between Alba and Wessex. It seems the film will begin at that point.

Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix in April 2023

April 2

War Sailor

April 3

Magic Mixes

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3)

April 4

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3)

The Signing (Season 1)

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

April 6

Beef (Season 1)

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)

April 7

Chupa

April 8

Oh Belinda

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Thicker Than Water (Season 1)

April 9

Transatlantic (Limited Series)

Hunger

April 10

CoComelon (Season 8)

April 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Limited Series)

Fine, Thanks (2023)

Operation: Nation (2023)

Smother-in-Law (Season 2)

April 13

Alex Schwazer: Running for my Truth

Florida Man (Season 1)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

April 14

Phenomena (2023)

Queenmaker (Season 1)

Queens on the Run (2023)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Weathering (2023)

April 15

Doctor Cha (Season 1)

April 17

Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

April 18

How to Get Rich (2023)

Longest Third Date (2023)

April 19

Chimp Empire (2023)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)

The Marked Heart (Season 2)

April 20

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)

The Diplomat (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1)

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

Chokehold (2023)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

One More Time (2023)

Rough Diamonds (Season 1)

Welcome to Eden (Season 2)

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)

April 26

Kiss, Kiss (2023)

Love After Music (Season 1)

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1)

Workin Moms (Season 7)

April 27

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 2)

Sharkdog (Season 3)

Sweet Tooth (Season 2

The Nurse (Season 1)

April 28

AKA (2023)

InuYasha (Season 6)

It’s Us / Ni Sisi (2013)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)