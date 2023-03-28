All the new Netflix TV and movie releases coming to the streaming service in March 2023 including Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling

With April around the corner, streaming platform Netflix will be bringing out new original TV shows and exclusive movies in March for viewers to gorge upon. Netflix releases new content each week and sometimes it can be hard to find what you’re looking for on the streaming site.

Whether you’re looking for a new fashion series to binge watch or a thriller movie to keep you on your toes, Netflix will have you covered throughout the upcoming month. Here’s everything you need to know about all the new releases that are coming to Netflix in April.

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2023?

My Name Is Mo’Nique

My Name Is Mo’Nique is a stand-up special, hosted by comedian Mo’Nique (Monique Hicks). The synopsis for the show reads:”You think you know Mo’Nique? From staring down a racist teacher to her grandmother’s sex warning, she spills all in this stand-up comedy special.”

Mo’Nique gained recognition in the stand-up comedy circuit when she debuted as a member of The Queens of Comedy and In 2002, she received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. Since appearing in The Queens of Comedy, Mo’Nique has starred in the likes of The Parkers, Phat Girlz and The Mo’Nique Show.

How To Get Rich

How To Get Rich is a new Netflix series hosted by finance expert Ramit Sethi. The series is based on the expert’s 2009 book ‘I Will Teach You to Be Rich’ and will see Sethi travelling around the US to help people manage their money.

In a statement on the new series, Sethi said: “Traditional money advice is about saying ‘no’: No lattes, no vacations, no fun. I believe money is about saying ‘yes’ to a rich life. I’m excited to be launching How to Get Rich on Netflix to share my approach to saving more, investing more and spending more on the things you love with a broader audience.”

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Chart-topping musician Lewis Capaldi will star in a new Netflix documentary, titled ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’, in April. The all-access film has been in the making for the past four years and it sees Lewis at a pivotal moment in his career, billed as having "the story of a young artist, returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind".

Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix in April 2023

New films and TV shows will land on Netflix this month

April 2

War Sailor

April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling

April 6

Beef

April 7

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic

Chupa

Oh Belinda

April 13

Florida Man

April 14

Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

Queenmaker

April 18

Longest Third Date

How To Get Rich

April 19

The Marked Heart

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

April 20

The Diplomat

April 21