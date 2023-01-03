The show arrived on Netflix last year and became one of the most watched on the streaming platform - racking up 400 million hours viewing time in the first week

Season 2 of the hit Netflix show ‘Wednesday’, starring Jenna Ortega, may not return to Netflix. The first series arrived on the streaming platform in November 2022, and was a huge hit.

The role of Wednesday is portrayed by Jenna Ortega, and follows her journey at Nevermore Academy. In the show, Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, put an end to a killing spree and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago when they attended.

It’s a star studded cast. As well as Ortega, who starred in another Netflix show ‘You’, we see Chrstina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, Catherine Zeta Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams and more.

Older fans of the show felt sentimental about the addition of Ricci. Ricci initially portrayed the role of Wednesday Addams over 30 years ago, in the 1991 movie ‘The Addams Family’.

Wednesday dethroned Stranger Things to score the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series. In the first week after its release, it racked up more than 400 million hours viewing time.

With records like that, and fans very impressed with Ortega’s portrayal of the pessimistic teenager, fans are eager to see a second series as series one left on a major cliffhanger. But, that second series may not be on Netflix.

Due to its performance, it’s likely that Netflix would like to keep Wednesday for a second season, as it proved a massive hit. But, the streamer may not have a choice regarding where the second series might end up.

This is because the series is a Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) product. As reported by Forbes, Amazon purchased MGM for $8.5 billion in 2022 - meaning Wednesday could end up on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service.

